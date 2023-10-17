  • Tue. Oct 17th, 2023

Xiaomi Bids Farewell to MIUI: Introducing HyperOS, Their New Android-Based Operating System

Oct 17, 2023
Goodbye to MIUI after over a decade. One of the most talked-about customization layers throughout its existence is set to be replaced by Xiaomi’s HyperOS, the new operating system that will not only power the Xiaomi 14 but also the new products in the Xiaomi ecosystem.

The company intends to launch a unified operating system for its main products. Without providing specific details, it seems likely that HyperOS could also be the operating system powering Xiaomi’s next significant venture: its electric car.

Farewell, MIUI. It’s official, as Lei Jun himself announced that Xiaomi HyperOS will be the operating system for the Xiaomi 14. While there’s no official confirmation, it appears to be a global system, not just limited to China. This marks the end of MIUI for new Xiaomi products.

Based on Android. Beyond the name change, the foundations will remain nearly the same. It’s confirmed that HyperOS will be an Android-based operating system. The main question is whether devices currently running MIUI will be able to switch to HyperOS or if they’ll continue their lifecycle with MIUI updates.

Xiaomi and the Ecosystem. Xiaomi no longer wants to be just a mobile phone company; it aims to create its comprehensive product ecosystem, including electric cars. It makes perfect sense, then, to develop an operating system where all its products can be seamlessly interconnected.

This was something they began to achieve with apps like Xiaomi Home and specific MIUI features, but the leap to this new operating system would be a significant step forward.

The Challenge of Adaptation. Xiaomi is unrivaled in China, but the long-standing complaint from users has been about MIUI and some of its issues. A ROM that, even with a global version, is designed by and for the Asian market.

HyperOS faces the challenge of being a ROM better suited for other markets. Questions also arise about the integration of ad-loading, prevalent in some Xiaomi products, like mid-range phones.

