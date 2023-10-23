Revolutionizing Mobility: How Brain-Machine Interface Technology is Empowering Paraplegics

The realm of neuroscience has been making groundbreaking strides with brain-machine interface technology. This advancement is not only restoring hope for paraplegics but is also paving the way for new avenues in regenerative medicine.

The Magic Behind the Technology

A few months ago, the world witnessed the fruits of a collaboration between EPFL/CHUV/UNIL and CEA/CHUGA/UGA. Spearheaded by scientists and neurosurgeons like Grégoire Courtine and Jocelyne Bloch, this project showcased the transformative potential of brain-machine interfaces.

Première mondiale : Une personne paraplégique pilote sa marche par la pensée

Watch this video on YouTube

The system operates on two electronic implants. The first, known as WIMAGINE, is positioned in the brain region responsible for leg movements. The second is a neurostimulator connected to a set of electrodes in the spinal cord, which governs leg actions. These implants communicate through artificial intelligence algorithms. These algorithms decode the brain’s movement intentions and translate them into electrical stimuli, activating leg muscles.

Paralyzed man able to walk again with brain and spine implants

Watch this video on YouTube

A Glimpse of Hope: Gert-Jan’s Story

One of the patients, Gert-Jan, not only regained his ability to walk but also exhibited recovery in other neurological functions. This suggests that the technology’s potential extends beyond just restoring mobility. It could also aid in the recuperation of sensory and motor functions.

NeuroRestore: A Beacon of Innovation

This project is a part of NeuroRestore, an initiative that amalgamates engineers, doctors, and scientists to craft innovative neurological therapies. Clinatec, a biomedical research center merging medical research with technological innovation, also backs this endeavor.

Projet BCI et tétraplégie - Première mondiale - Clinatec

Watch this video on YouTube

Clinatec: A Nexus of Medical and Technological Brilliance

Clinatec stands as a cornerstone in the domain of medical and technological innovation. Born from a consortium of institutions, including CEA, CHU de Grenoble Alpes, and Université Grenoble Alpes, Clinatec’s primary mission revolves around designing, developing, and clinically validating pioneering medical devices. To achieve this, the center has assembled a multidisciplinary team of experts, ranging from mathematicians and physicists to medical professionals. This interdisciplinary approach empowers Clinatec to tackle intricate medical challenges using cutting-edge technologies.

Clinatec’s involvement spans various projects, from neuroscience to medical robotics. Their participation in the brain-machine interface project exemplifies the center’s commitment to harnessing advanced technologies, like AI and neurotechnology, to address pressing medical issues.

More information on these developments can be found in Nature