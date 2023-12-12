PS5 PRO: possible specs of the new PlayStation 5 leaked

Discover the leaked details of this highly anticipated console, promising an unrivalled gaming experience with revolutionary performance and graphics capabilities, scheduled for launch in 2024.

The gaming world is currently experiencing a significant moment with numerous launches, news, and important rumors. Key events in this gaming period include the celebration of The Game Awards, the trailer of Grand Theft Auto 6, and rumors about new consoles like the Nintendo Switch 2 or the PS5 PRO.

GTA 6 has generated a lot of excitement, and with it, various related topics have emerged. Rumors suggest that to fully enjoy the game, the PS5 PRO will be the best option, leading to much speculation about the possible specifications of Sony’s new release.

PS5 PRO: Possible Specifications of Sony’s Console

Leaks on social networks are common in the world of video games and consoles. Perhaps the most extreme example of these leaks is Rockstar Games, as before the release of the trailer for the new Grand Theft Auto, all details were already known on social networks. Recently, Sony has also fallen victim to leaks, with details and specifications of its new console, the PS5 PRO, being revealed gradually. Twitter user @RinoTheBouncer has compiled all these rumors.

Codename “Project Trinity”

“4K Ray Tracing Monster”

23.04 TFLOPS

Faster loading times

New custom APU

TSMC 5/4 nm process

8 cores based on Zen 4

Integrated GPU

30 WGP

60 CU

iGPU (RDNA 3 or RDNA 3.5)

The APU could have 96 ROP

Higher CPU frequencies at 3.6 GHz

Higher GPU frequencies at 2.7 GHz

16 GB GDDR6 memory

Improvements in the integrated NVMe SSD

18000mts of memory

Consistent 4K/60 fps

New performance mode for 8K

Accelerated ray tracing

Advanced in development

In development since early 2022

Demonstrations are already underway

Development kits received by studios in November 2023

Targeted for release in November 2024

Last major hardware before PS6

PS6 slated for launch in 2028