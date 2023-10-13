Prime+, LG’s New Super Battery Compatible with All Photovoltaic Installations + Up to 32 kWh

This launch comes as the demand for residential energy storage solutions is steadily growing, aiming to meet the needs of installers and homeowners with efficient and reliable batteries.

Specifications and Configurations of Prime+

Prime+ is not just a battery; it’s a complete system that connects two Prime 10H or 16H battery modules in parallel, offering a total capacity ranging from 19.2 to 32 kWh, and a maximum power of 9.6 kW from the inverter included in the system. The modular architecture of the batteries and the plug-and-play design of the inverter ensure not only a simple and easy installation but also unmatched compatibility with any existing photovoltaic system.

Quick Installation and Compatibility

According to LG, what sets Prime+ apart is that “the installation process is quicker than ever. We’re talking less than 10 minutes for the complete commissioning of the inverter and battery. Moreover, total compatibility with pre-existing photovoltaic systems makes Prime+ an ideal solution for any homeowner looking for upgrade options for partial or total backup of their home.

Two Configurations for Varied Needs

Prime+ is offered in two essential configurations: a backup solution and an arbitrage solution, covering any type of customer demand. The first includes the Prime battery, inverter, and an automatic backup device. The second, intended for self-consumption, includes the Prime battery, inverter, and a smart meter, making it a more cost-effective option than the backup solution.

To ensure durability and total customer satisfaction, Prime+ comes with a 10-year warranty on batteries, inverter, and the automatic backup device.

Introducing LG Prime+

Watch this video on YouTube

The technical features of LG Energy Solution’s “Prime+” residential energy storage system are as follows:

1 Battery Capacity and Configuration:

Two parallel Prime battery modules, available in 10H or 16H.

Energy storage capacity of 19.2-32 kWh.

2 Inverter:

Included in the Prime+ system.

Provides a maximum power of 9.6 kW.

3. Architecture and Design:

Modular architecture of batteries.

Plug-and-play inverter for easy installation and compatibility with existing photovoltaic systems.

4. Installation Time:

Less than 10 minutes for the complete commissioning of the inverter and battery.

5. Compatibility:

Total compatibility with existing photovoltaic systems.

An ideal upgrade solution for existing residential systems.

6. Available Configurations:

Backup Solution: includes the Prime battery, inverter, and an automatic backup device.

Arbitrage Solution: includes the Prime battery, inverter, and a smart meter, suitable for self-consumption operation and a more cost-effective option than the backup solution.

7. Warranty:

10-year warranty for batteries.

10-year warranty for the inverter and automatic backup device.”