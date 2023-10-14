Microsoft Considers Augmented Reality Glasses with Modular Design and Interchangeable Battery

Microsoft believes that augmented reality glasses have a future, even though previous launches have not been successful.

Nevertheless, the Redmond company has patented augmented reality glasses with interchangeable batteries, which could allow users to wear them for extended periods.

Augmented reality glasses could be as indispensable as a mobile phone in the future, but due to high costs and privacy issues, it is an invention that still seems distant.

Regardless, Microsoft has already experimented with its mixed reality viewer, HoloLens, first trying to generalize its use, and then introducing it to the military.

The problem with this type of invention is that it is very challenging for customers to use them for extended periods due to their weight, and this weight is largely due to the battery.

Another issue is that these batteries, in trying to be smaller to weigh less, would also be short-lived and would require the device to be constantly recharged.

This is how they want to solve the battery and weight problem.

Thus, according to this patent, Microsoft has designed augmented reality glasses with a modular design and an interchangeable battery.

This design would allow the user to continue wearing the glasses while charging the second battery, thus extending the use of the device throughout the day. The smaller battery would also reduce the weight of the glasses, allowing them to be worn for many hours.

Researchers also plan to connect the glasses to other devices via WiFi or even Lifi in the future, which would allow the power or storage to be installed elsewhere.