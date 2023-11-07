Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro: first update available, here’s what’s new!

Almost a month after their launch by Google, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro benefit from a first update. This is an opportunity for the manufacturer to correct a number of bugs, but also to introduce the latest security patch.

In addition to the November 2023 security patch for Android 14, the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro have received their first post-launch update. Google is bringing some welcome fixes to its latest high-end models, but not the only ones.

What’s new

While waiting for Android 14 QPR1, an update scheduled for December 2023 with a host of fixes and new features, Mountain View has taken the time to publish an update for its Pixels. This is the first update for its latest smartphones.

With this version, Google has corrected a number of problems inherent to the OS, the most significant of which affected Android 14 on the Pixel 6, 7, 8, Tablet and Fold, preventing access to multimedia storage or causing repeated restarts for those who had activated multi-user mode.

We also learn that the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro feature an exclusive patch to correct “screen jerks when touch input becomes imprecise”. The Pixel 7 Pro, meanwhile, has resolved a problem that “occasionally causes a green flash when the screen turns off under certain conditions”.

From the Pixel 4a 5G to the Pixel Fold and the Pixel Tablet, the following fixes have been announced:

NFC

Correction of a problem occasionally causing instability of NFC and associated services under certain conditions.

System

Correction of a problem occasionally causing system instability when applications request an application that is no longer installed.

User interface

Corrected a problem that occasionally caused home screen icons to disappear after the device had been unlocked.

Corrected a problem that occasionally caused the wallpaper to be misaligned on devices with a notch or hole camera.

With regard to the November 2023 security patch included in this update, Google reports in the Android security bulletin that it has corrected 44 vulnerabilities.

SOURCE : Google