Apple Keynote: how to follow the MacBook M3 presentation live

We’re almost there: the Apple keynote to present the brand’s M3 chips and the MacBooks that will be equipped with them will take place in a few hours’ time. Here’s how to follow the conference live… although we must warn you that the schedule is far from ideal if you’re abroad.

How to follow the Apple keynote (M3 and MacBook) live

Apple’s keynote will take place at 8 p.m. on October 30.

. To avoid any misunderstanding, please note that this is a conference in the middle of the night from the 30th to the 31st for us Europeans.

If you have the motivation, courage and energy to follow this “Monstrously fast” keynote dedicated to the MacBook and M3 chips, just launch the YouTube video below when the time comes.

Apple Event - October 30

You’ll also be able to follow our comments live from the article you’re currently viewing. We’ll be on deck, despite the night, to live the keynote with you. We can’t wait! So don’t hesitate to refresh this page during the Apple event.

In the meantime, Tim Cook is teasing the event by sharing a photo of Apple Park on social networks. In particular, he mentions “something special tonight. No tricks, just treats”. This is obviously a reference to Halloween.

We’ve got something special for you tonight. No tricks, just treats. Tune in at 5pm PT. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/Cs5Dub7Q02 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 30, 2023

What to expect from the keynote

During this keynote, we’re obviously expecting a wealth of technical details on Apple’s M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max chips. The latter, in particular, is expected to pack a punch in terms of power. There are rumours of a 16-core CPU (12 high-performance cores and 4 energy-saving cores) and a GPU with 32 to 40 cores.

The first products to benefit from these chips should follow. New MacBook Pros could be on the program, while a renewal of the iMac is also hoped for, as it is the last product still relying on an Apple M1. But it’s also possible that the company will wait until 2024 for this device. As for the MacBook Air, it seems even less likely that a new model will be presented tonight.

