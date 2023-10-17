Who said electric cars weren’t safe in an accident? Mercedes-Benz proves otherwise

Many misconceptions have arisen about electric cars, but one of the most widespread is undoubtedly the belief that they are more dangerous in an accident, supposedly because they catch fire more easily due to the batteries. This has been debunked multiple times by various agencies, showing that a combustion car is, in fact, more likely to ignite after a collision.

To debunk these myths, Mercedes-Benz took the initiative to be the first manufacturer to conduct a public crash test with two all-electric vehicles. Simulating a real-life scenario, a Mercedes-Benz EQA collided head-on with a Mercedes-Benz EQS at speeds exceeding 35 mph.

The world's first public two-car electric crash test by Mercedes-Benz

Watch this video on YouTube

Typically, such crash tests are conducted as part of the safety assessments vehicles undergo, like those by Euro NCAP or NHTSA. For instance, in Euro NCAP tests, the vehicle is tested against a trolley weighing over 3,086 lbs at a speed of 31 mph. Here’s the video:

In the case of the test conducted by Mercedes-Benz, the collision occurs with much higher masses, at a speed similar to Euro NCAP tests. The test not only demonstrates how the high-voltage system of both Mercedes-Benz electric vehicles automatically shuts down post-collision but also how the cabin remains intact after the impact, allowing occupants to use the doors to exit the vehicles.

Based on this test, Mercedes-Benz commits to achieving zero accidents involving its vehicles by 2050. Paul Dick, Head of Vehicle Safety at Mercedes-Benz AG, stated:

“All four dummies, both male and female, stayed within the biomechanical limits during this extremely severe accident. This showcases our expertise in electric vehicle safety.”