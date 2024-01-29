Mackenzie Scott Sells Amazon Stock for Over $10 Billion last year

MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, has made headlines for her philanthropic efforts since her divorce was finalized in July 2019. With an estimated net worth of $37.6 billion, Scott sold over $10 billion worth of Amazon stock last year, according to a regulatory filing cited by Bloomberg. She is currently ranked 35th on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Scott’s divorce settlement with Bezos, which totaled $38 billion, set off her public journey into philanthropy. In 2019, she signed the Giving Pledge, pledging to give away her fortune. Since then, she has donated billions to charities and launched the website Yield Giving, which details the 1,600 organizations she has donated $14 billion to since 2019.

In March 2023, Scott announced that she had donated $3.86 billion to 465 nonprofits since June 2022. She also donated two Beverly Hills mansions worth $55 million to a housing charity, the California Community Foundation, in the same year.

In an effort to involve community changemakers in funding decisions, Scott put out an open call from Yield Giving last year, asking nonprofits to nominate themselves for a chance to receive a $1 million donation from a $250 million pot of cash. She emphasized the importance of community changemakers in her statement, saying they have insights that no one else can offer.