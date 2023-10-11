Xiaomi Prepares to Unveil Its First Electric Vehicle and Simultaneously Develops a Gasoline Variant

The rise of the electric vehicle has spurred numerous companies to penetrate a market that was, until now, limited to a few manufacturers. Encouraged by this new era, tech companies are becoming highly active in car development. Apple is working on it, Foxconn has already presented several models, and Xiaomi is about to do the same. Its first electric car is more advanced than imagined. Information is being leaked sparingly, and today we learn that Xiaomi is not only preparing a 100% electric vehicle but is also working on a variant with an extended range.

The EREV (Extended Range Electric Vehicle) offers the best of electric propulsion with the peace of mind of range and refueling of a combustion engine. On the one hand, the wheels are driven only by an electric motor powered by a battery, maintaining the advantages of instant torque and efficiency. On the other hand, the battery can be recharged by connecting it to a charger or using a gasoline generator, extending the range (in fuel) to hundreds of kilometers without the anxiety of having to stop to recharge, although it is necessary to refuel.

Although it is an interesting bet, EREVs have been repeatedly rejected by the industry. General Motors and Opel, with the Volt and Ampera, were pioneers, and BMW actively participated in the race with the BMW ix2. Recently, Mazda copied the recipe with the MX-30 R-EV.

The first rumors suggest that the MS11 will be officially unveiled later this year.

Two batteries, one platform, and up to 800 kilometers of autonomy

According to Pan Daily, a Chinese tech media, Xiaomi engineers want to offer a wide range that can adapt to different types of customers. The official name, MS11, was leaked some time ago, following a correlation similar to the company’s mobile devices. The BEV and EREV will both be based on the same platform. A cutting-edge structure developed by the company and designed to offer a 400 or 800-volt architecture depending on the different combinations of motors and batteries. These units will be joined, as we now know, by an extended-range version with a 1.5-liter gasoline engine.

The engine block will act as a generator but will not be able to drive the wheels on its own. The revealed report is rather stingy with details, but it is logical to assume that Xiaomi will first present the electric car and then announce the extended-range version. A few months ago, the Chinese government gave the company the green light to start production of its first electric car. The assembly line is expected to officially start early next year, but it will be spring before the first units are on the streets. First, of course, in China. No export plan has been detailed yet.

Xiaomi’s goal is to beat, or at least overshadow, the all-powerful Tesla Model 3. To do this, it will equip its MS11 with a wide range of cutting-edge technological systems, developed in-house. It will also have to be competent in terms of performance and efficiency. The entry-level will offer a BYD LFP battery, while the higher versions will be equipped with a modern CATL Qilin battery with a capacity of up to 101 kWh, which will allow it to offer an estimated range of 800 kilometers under the Chinese homologation cycle.