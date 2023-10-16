If we look at the electric car charts, we see that the Tesla Model Y leads with a firm hand, followed closely by the Tesla Model 3. The Americans have managed to position their smallest SUV as the preferred alternative among electric vehicle users. The lack of serious rivals has caused a situation that could soon change with the arrival of the BYD Song L. The Chinese model was presented a few months ago and now, finally, we can put a face to its interior. This is the rival that the American model should fear the most.

Indeed, we are getting closer and closer to a sorpasso in the electric market. As we have said, for years, Tesla has positioned itself as the favorite brand as far as electric mobility is concerned, but in recent months BYD has managed to get dangerously close. The latest sales figures show that the Chinese have closed the gap. They could close the year as the largest manufacturer and seller of electric cars worldwide. Their portfolio has been loaded with interesting products, many of which we can already enjoy in Europe.

This is inside the BYD Song L

During last August, BYD presented to the world an extremely interesting car. Its name is Song L and is, figure for figure, the model that should achieve the greatest success within the house. At 4.84 meters long, 1.95 meters wide and 1.56 meters high, it has D-SUV status in Europe. Its power output ranges from 230 kW (308 hp) to 360 kW (482 hp) and, thanks to BYD’s 3.0 platform, it is capable of integrating in-house developed Blade-type batteries. Although there are no official capacities at the moment, the first details point to a range of more than 500 kilometers under the WLPT protocol.

While there are many data that we already had on the table, there was still a very important aspect of the BYD Song L to know, the interior. A Chinese forum has just revealed exclusively the first images of the cabin. In them, we can see a presentation very similar to that of other products of the house. The digitalization wins almost all the protagonism thanks to two large screens. The first is behind the steering wheel, fulfilling the usual functions of the instrumentation. The second, the main one, crowns the dashboard and brings together all the functions of the infotainment system.

Special attention should be paid to the quality details that come through in the images. You could say that BYD has gone for a neutral, more conservative style, unlike the Atto 3, for example. There is nothing that particularly stands out, but the whole set does. In the central tunnel we find the gear selector with a decorative knob finished in glass effect. Behind all this good looks hides the most advanced technology of the house and the greatest comfort elements such as leather seats, parking cameras or panoramic roof. Its launch in China is scheduled for the end of this year, and it may arrive in Europe in the middle of next year.