Patak Rodster: The Retro Electric Mini-Car for Urban Mobility

Slovakia introduces a perfect blend of 1930s tradition and the latest in electric micro-mobility technology. The Patak Rodster, designed by Patak Motors, is the new vehicle promising to deliver a one-of-a-kind experience every time you get behind the wheel.

A Classic Inspiration

The essence of the Rodster is derived from the 1930s roadsters, giving it a retro design but with today’s technological benefits. This car, reminiscent of the iconic Bugatti Type 35, is designed to offer modern driving while retaining the much-loved classic charm.

At first glance, it’s hard not to fall in love with its 19-inch alloy spoked wheels, retro-styled round LED headlights, and rocket-shaped taillights complemented by a central light strip. Moreover, the Rodster provides the option to be an urban convertible or to have a folding roof.

More Than Just a Vehicle

Developed since 2020, the Rodster isn’t just a car; it sits in an intriguing middle ground between a small car and a motorcycle. Listening to Andrej Hulala, the company’s CEO, the passion and objective behind this project are clear: “We aim to make every journey, whether it’s commuting to work, shopping, or just a weekend stroll, an exhilarating experience.”

Features and Specifications

At the heart of the Rodster is its 15 kW electric motor. It boasts a top speed of 81 mph, accelerating from 0 to 31 mph in just seven seconds. Depending on your choice, it can be equipped with either 10 kWh or 20 kWh batteries, offering a range of up to 155 miles. And charging? It takes just four hours on a 230 V outlet. You can also charge it at any public charging station with a Type 2 connection.

And if that wasn’t enough, it comes loaded with modern features: a multi-function touchscreen with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, power steering, traction control, a unique stabilization system, and much more.

Availability and Pricing

If you’re intrigued and want to be among the first to own it, reservations are now open. With a down payment of $500, you can secure yours. Production is expected to start later this year, but the official website hints it might begin as early as August 2024.

The starting price for the electric model is around $24,140. Additionally, the first 300 models will carry a unique serial number.

For more information, visit: patakmotors.com.