Mercedes EQA and EQB (2023). Prices and equipment for the restyled SUVs

Mercedes has unveiled the prices of its freshly restyled EQA and EQB. The entry ticket is €46,950 for both electric SUVs, making them eligible for the €5,000 eco-bonus. Two versions are available: 190 hp rear-wheel drive and 292 hp all-wheel drive.

Restyled last August, the Mercedes EQA and EQB are now available to order. In addition to a modernized front grille, redesigned interior lights and a sleeker bumper, the electric SUVs now come standard with customizable digital instrumentation combining two 10.25-inch displays. Engine-wise, the EQA and EQB are available in two versions: 250+ (rear-wheel drive) and 350 4Matic (four-wheel drive). The former relies on a 190 hp electric block coupled to a 70.5 kWh battery, while the latter develops 292 hp but uses a smaller 66.5 kWh accumulator.

No mid-range 300 version

Given that almost 95% of sales are of the 250+ version, the German manufacturer has decided not to market the 300 engine in France. Instead, it has opted to keep a version that combines range with a more attractive price (250+), as well as a four-wheel drive version (350 4Matic) for those who want more power. Priced from €46,950 in the Edition trim level, the Mercedes EQA and EQB are eligible for a €5,000 environmental bonus.

Mercedes EQA prices (October 2023)

Price in dollars Edition Progressive Line Business Line AMG Line 250+ 190 hp – 70.5 kWh 46,950 55,750 55,750 57,750 350 4Matic 292 hp – 66.5 kWh – – – 64,700

Mercedes EQB prices (October 2023)

Car Prices Price in dollars Edition Progressive Line Business Line AMG Line 250+ 190 hp – 70.5 kWh 46,950 59,200 59,700 61,200 350 4Matic 292 hp – 66.5 kWh – – – 68,150

Main equipment Mercedes EQA and EQB (October 2023)

Edition Line :

10.25″ digital instrument panel

10.25″ central touch screen

voice-activated MBUX multimedia system

4 USB-C ports

front center armrest

three-part folding 2nd-row seat

3rd row of seats (2 places)*

keyless start

LED headlamps, automatic lights and wipers

electrically folding mirrors

front and rear parking radars

rearview camera

cruise control

hill-start assist

fatigue detector

18″ alloy wheels

11 kW AC charger

100 kW DC charger

Progressive Line (in addition to Edition Line) :

non-metallic paint

18″ aero alloy wheels

Business Line (in addition to Edition Line) :

metallic paint

18″ aero alloy wheels

AMG Line (in addition to Progressive and Business Line) :

AMG Line body kit

specific 4-slat grille

18″ aero alloy wheels

dark athermic glazing

induction charger

keyless access

ambient lighting (64 colors)

sport seats

black microfiber upholstery with red stitching

decorative inserts with backlit star motif

stainless steel pedals

perforated Nappa leather-wrapped steering wheel with flat lip

AMG floor mats