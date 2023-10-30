Mercedes EQA and EQB (2023). Prices and equipment for the restyled SUVs

Mercedes has unveiled the prices of its freshly restyled EQA and EQB. The entry ticket is €46,950 for both electric SUVs, making them eligible for the €5,000 eco-bonus. Two versions are available: 190 hp rear-wheel drive and 292 hp all-wheel drive.
Restyled last August, the Mercedes EQA and EQB are now available to order. In addition to a modernized front grille, redesigned interior lights and a sleeker bumper, the electric SUVs now come standard with customizable digital instrumentation combining two 10.25-inch displays. Engine-wise, the EQA and EQB are available in two versions: 250+ (rear-wheel drive) and 350 4Matic (four-wheel drive). The former relies on a 190 hp electric block coupled to a 70.5 kWh battery, while the latter develops 292 hp but uses a smaller 66.5 kWh accumulator.
No mid-range 300 version
Given that almost 95% of sales are of the 250+ version, the German manufacturer has decided not to market the 300 engine in France. Instead, it has opted to keep a version that combines range with a more attractive price (250+), as well as a four-wheel drive version (350 4Matic) for those who want more power. Priced from €46,950 in the Edition trim level, the Mercedes EQA and EQB are eligible for a €5,000 environmental bonus.
Mercedes EQA prices (October 2023)
|Price in dollars
|Edition
|Progressive Line
|Business Line
|AMG Line
|250+ 190 hp – 70.5 kWh
|46,950
|55,750
|55,750
|57,750
|350 4Matic 292 hp – 66.5 kWh
|–
|–
|–
|64,700
Mercedes EQB prices (October 2023)
|Price in dollars
|Edition
|Progressive Line
|Business Line
|AMG Line
|250+ 190 hp – 70.5 kWh
|46,950
|59,200
|59,700
|61,200
|350 4Matic 292 hp – 66.5 kWh
|–
|–
|–
|68,150
Main equipment Mercedes EQA and EQB (October 2023)
Edition Line :
- 10.25″ digital instrument panel
- 10.25″ central touch screen
- voice-activated MBUX multimedia system
- 4 USB-C ports
- front center armrest
- three-part folding 2nd-row seat
- 3rd row of seats (2 places)*
- keyless start
- LED headlamps, automatic lights and wipers
- electrically folding mirrors
- front and rear parking radars
- rearview camera
- cruise control
- hill-start assist
- fatigue detector
- 18″ alloy wheels
- 11 kW AC charger
- 100 kW DC charger
Progressive Line (in addition to Edition Line) :
- non-metallic paint
- 18″ aero alloy wheels
Business Line (in addition to Edition Line) :
- metallic paint
- 18″ aero alloy wheels
AMG Line (in addition to Progressive and Business Line) :
- AMG Line body kit
- specific 4-slat grille
- 18″ aero alloy wheels
- dark athermic glazing
- induction charger
- keyless access
- ambient lighting (64 colors)
- sport seats
- black microfiber upholstery with red stitching
- decorative inserts with backlit star motif
- stainless steel pedals
- perforated Nappa leather-wrapped steering wheel with flat lip
- AMG floor mats