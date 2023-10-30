  • Mon. Oct 30th, 2023

Mercedes EQA and EQB (2023). Prices and equipment for the restyled SUVs

Oct 30, 2023

Mercedes has unveiled the prices of its freshly restyled EQA and EQB. The entry ticket is €46,950 for both electric SUVs, making them eligible for the €5,000 eco-bonus. Two versions are available: 190 hp rear-wheel drive and 292 hp all-wheel drive.

 

Restyled last August, the Mercedes EQA and EQB are now available to order. In addition to a modernized front grille, redesigned interior lights and a sleeker bumper, the electric SUVs now come standard with customizable digital instrumentation combining two 10.25-inch displays. Engine-wise, the EQA and EQB are available in two versions: 250+ (rear-wheel drive) and 350 4Matic (four-wheel drive). The former relies on a 190 hp electric block coupled to a 70.5 kWh battery, while the latter develops 292 hp but uses a smaller 66.5 kWh accumulator.

 

No mid-range 300 version

Given that almost 95% of sales are of the 250+ version, the German manufacturer has decided not to market the 300 engine in France. Instead, it has opted to keep a version that combines range with a more attractive price (250+), as well as a four-wheel drive version (350 4Matic) for those who want more power. Priced from €46,950 in the Edition trim level, the Mercedes EQA and EQB are eligible for a €5,000 environmental bonus.

Mercedes EQA prices (October 2023)

Price in dollars Edition Progressive Line Business Line AMG Line
250+ 190 hp – 70.5 kWh 46,950 55,750 55,750 57,750
350 4Matic 292 hp – 66.5 kWh 64,700

Mercedes EQB prices (October 2023)

Car Prices
Price in dollars Edition Progressive Line Business Line AMG Line
250+ 190 hp – 70.5 kWh 46,950 59,200 59,700 61,200
350 4Matic 292 hp – 66.5 kWh 68,150

Main equipment Mercedes EQA and EQB (October 2023)

Edition Line :

  • 10.25″ digital instrument panel
  • 10.25″ central touch screen
  • voice-activated MBUX multimedia system
  • 4 USB-C ports
  • front center armrest
  • three-part folding 2nd-row seat
  • 3rd row of seats (2 places)*
  • keyless start
  • LED headlamps, automatic lights and wipers
  • electrically folding mirrors
  • front and rear parking radars
  • rearview camera
  • cruise control
  • hill-start assist
  • fatigue detector
  • 18″ alloy wheels
  • 11 kW AC charger
  • 100 kW DC charger

Progressive Line (in addition to Edition Line) :

  • non-metallic paint
  • 18″ aero alloy wheels

Business Line (in addition to Edition Line) :

  • metallic paint
  • 18″ aero alloy wheels

AMG Line (in addition to Progressive and Business Line) :

  • AMG Line body kit
  • specific 4-slat grille
  • 18″ aero alloy wheels
  • dark athermic glazing
  • induction charger
  • keyless access
  • ambient lighting (64 colors)
  • sport seats
  • black microfiber upholstery with red stitching
  • decorative inserts with backlit star motif
  • stainless steel pedals
  • perforated Nappa leather-wrapped steering wheel with flat lip
  • AMG floor mats
