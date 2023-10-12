Kia Concept EV4: A Glimpse into the Future of Sedans in the Electric Era

In a landscape dominated by SUVs, the sleek, low-profile sedan seems to be on borrowed time. This has been particularly evident with brands like Kia, which has recently expanded its EV family with notably more rugged SUV-shaped models, such as the Kia EV9 and the upcoming EV5, a far cry from the semi-crossover elegance of the Kia EV6.

However, the narrative took a turn during Kia EV Day 2023, where Kia unveiled a slew of new offerings, including the production version of the EV5 and two concepts: a Kia EV3 Concept heralding the arrival of a compact electric SUV, and the intriguing EV4 Concept, a sort of sedan with an interesting twist. In fact, observing its sleek profile, one might categorize it more aptly as a four-door coupe or a fastback.

A Stylish Sedan with Innovative Design

Despite its novelty, the EV4 feels familiar within Kia’s EV family, adhering to the same “Opposites United” design language that features smooth design lines with minimal curves. The nose is long and sloped, ideal for slicing through the air, but the car’s most spectacular aspect is at the rear, with a massive overhang, a very horizontal rear window, and a sculpted tailgate with a subtle ducktail spoiler, reminiscent of, say, a Cadillac CT4.

A much more unique touch is provided by the grey “guards” and skirts of the wheel arches, giving the car a crossover look, even though it is more conventional in terms of height. These elements, paired with matte gold paint, create a very elegant and exclusive two-tone combination.

Minimalism in a Relaxing Interior

The interior also deserves special mention, immersing occupants in a truly futuristic world, minimalist in terms of elements and bright in terms of colors and materials. Indeed, the cockpit consists of a dashboard reduced to its simplest form, a horizontal hexagonal steering wheel that can be folded and stowed, and a large ultra-wide screen for all instrumentation and multimedia experience, all accompanied by ambient lighting that envelops the cabin.

As this is a concept, Kia has not provided details about the powertrain, but we do not expect the EV4 to remain a mere design exercise for long, especially considering the trajectory of its siblings. It is therefore highly likely that Kia will bring this next-generation sedan to market sooner rather than later to round out its new family of 100% electric models.