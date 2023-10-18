Hopium Machina, a hydrogen car with a 621-mile range

This year’s Paris Motor Show is being the perfect stage for many manufacturers to present their new vehicles.

And it makes even more sense if the manufacturer is of French origin as is the case of the young French company that is working on making the Hopium Machina a reality.

Although most of the automotive manufacturers are betting on electric cars, there are still some who still think that fuel cell (hydrogen) cars are the best option.

This is the case of the Hopium Machina, a hydrogen car with its sights set on becoming a reference in the sector.

Hopium Machina’s autonomy, its great differentiating point

A new brand in a type of vehicle still in its initial stages requires a differentiating bet and that is what the Machina developers intend to do.

Much of the effort has been focused on offering a range that to date there is no electric or hydrogen car that reaches the range announced for the Hopium Machina, which is set at 1,000 kilometers.

In addition, the “refueling” process will only require 3 minutes. This will be equal to or even less than the time needed to refuel a combustion car.

As for the power of the Hopium Machina will be a total of 368 kW (500 hp) thanks to two electric motors that will provide all-wheel drive to the vehicle. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h will be just under 5 seconds and its top speed will be limited to 230 km/h.

On the other hand, and perhaps the most negative part of the Hopium Machina is that it will be an expensive vehicle, and the starting price of the Machina will be $138,000.

As for production start dates, the manufacturer expects to begin this phase sometime in 2025, what is clear is that its production will be local (in France) and that all vehicle components will come from a European country in order to minimize the carbon footprint in the manufacturing process of the vehicle.

source : Hopium