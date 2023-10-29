Supports for solar panels: the definitive guide and essential factors

However, there are some energy sources that are more popular than others, such as solar energy. That is the reason why, nowadays, knowing the basic principles of photovoltaic installations is indispensable. Especially if you want to venture for a positive change for you and your environment. Because of this, in this article we will tell you about an essential element for the production of electricity from solar energy: solar panel mounts. So, if you continue with us, you will discover what they are and what are the factors you should take into account to choose the right ones.

First of all, what are solar panel mounts?

When looking to install a solar energy system, it is essential to have a robust, efficient, safe and durable structure that allows each of the elements that compose it to adequately fulfill its function.

The supports for solar panels are one of the great gears of photovoltaic solar energy, since they are those structures that hold the panels on the surface so that they can receive the sunlight and transform it into energy.

These supports are made of rigid materials that ensure the stability of the plate, the correct orientation and avoid unwanted movements that put the whole system at risk.

How to choose the supports for solar panels: everything you need to consider!

Knowing how to choose the best structure to install the solar panels is to appeal to acquire the maximum performance. Despite this, many people spend more time identifying the right solar panel, leaving aside the choice of the supports. But don’t worry! We know that you are not part of that group and therefore we will talk about those factors that will determine your choice within a varied catalog of structures for solar panels. Among them are:

1. Types of supports

One of the first questions you will have to answer is which support is the right one for my needs? Because of this, it is essential that you correctly identify the different types of support, which will depend on the type of roof on which they are installed. Thus, among these, the following stand out:

Supports for flat structures. These are flat and horizontal supports that allow the modules to have an inclined support of between 15° and 30°. Some of these structures work with fixed angles, while others offer the possibility of adjusting them.

Supports for facade or vertical structures. In this case, the structures are designed so that the panels are inclined with respect to the wall or facade. Generally, they are made of materials suitable to withstand strong weather conditions, such as strong wind and rain.

Supports for pitched roofs. These are installed on a metal surface with an inclination, which will be determined according to the type of roof.

These are installed on a metal surface with an inclination, which will be determined according to the type of roof. Supports for ground structure. These are designed to be properly anchored to the ground or earth, so they have concrete or other heavy material bases to prevent movement.

Don’t forget to identify and select the material!

Once it is clear on what type of structure you will install the solar panel support, you should proceed with the choice of material. There is a wide range of styles and materials on the market, however, you will generally find aluminum, galvanized and stainless steel and concrete structures.

Aluminum is a widely used material due to its light weight, high corrosion insulation and long service life. On the other hand, stainless steel provides greater durability and less maintenance. Concrete, on the other hand, is a popular material for installations requiring sloped structures, especially because of its extensive durability.

3. Identifying the right slope is critical

On the other hand, another key factor is the inclination; determining it will depend on the site where the installation is going to be made and the time of the year in which the solar panels will be used. In summer, the tilt should be between 20° and 30°; in winter, between 45° and 60°.

In case the inclination of the support cannot be modified, it is advisable to achieve an inclination close to 30°, since it is a mid-point that gives good performance at any time of the year.

4. Look for the best installation conditions

Finally, as you choose the right brackets for solar panels, you should consider the ideal conditions for their installation. The importance of finding the right inclination has already been mentioned, but the relevance of orientation needs to be mentioned.

Regarding this, the ideal is that the structures are oriented towards the south, since in this way they will capture more solar radiation, maximizing production. When the supports are adjustable, it will be possible to take better advantage of the sunlight and thus avoid efficiency losses.

In conclusion, it is worth noting that in a renewable energy structure such as this one, the decision must be approached from all perspectives, as this will avoid unnecessary risks or unfavorable energy production.

Before we go, we would like to ask you: do you know of any other relevant factor for the choice of supports for solar panels? What do you think is the best type of support? We look forward to hearing your answers!