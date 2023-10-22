Why you should always remove luggage tags when getting off the plane

That’s why it’s a good idea to take a few minutes to remove them after each flight to ensure your luggage arrives at your destination correctly. The cool trick to be the first to pick up your suitcase from the baggage belt when you get off the plane.

Losing your luggage is a nightmare, isn’t it? It wastes your time, money and often, your patience. Arriving at your destination and discovering that your suitcase is not where it should be is something we all want to avoid.

Although it seems odd and may never have happened to you, you should know that, according to recent statistics, fewer than two bags out of every 1,000 are lost or delayed on commercial flights.

But that doesn’t mean you’re exempt from the possibility, so to prevent your suitcase from becoming one of these numbers, there are some key recommendations you can follow.

Remove luggage tags

One of the most important precautions you can take to prevent airlines from losing your luggage is as simple as removing the tags when you get off the plane.

While this may seem like an insignificant detail, it can certainly make the difference between having your belongings on time or losing them completely.

A viral TikTok video has begun to circulate of a situation at Ontario International Airport, California, United States, where a worker reveals the problem of not removing luggage tags.

@flyontairport Pro Tip: If you dont want your bags to get lost when traveling… remove old stickers from past trips off your luggage. #FlyONT #SoCalSoEasy ♬ Sunshine – WIRA

In this video, which has become very popular on the platform and has been shared on other social networks. The employee explains that these often overlooked stickers can wreak havoc on the management of your suitcase.

If you’re traveling to multiple countries with the same luggage, it’s critical that you remove the previous stickers that indicate the destination. For example, imagine you’re in France and you’re going to the United States for work.

Then, after a month, you decide to go to Spain. If you don’t remove the previous sticker, the scanning system may get it wrong and send your suitcase to the U.S., which would be really crazy.

Now, these tags contain barcodes that link your luggage to you as a traveler and to your airline ticket. They also include details about the airline, the flight and the date of your trip, which serves as a backup if the main sticker is lost or damaged.

Both the agent who registers your luggage and checks it in, as well as the handlers, who scan it at different points of the trip, in order to make sure it arrives at the right place. It is for this reason that it is important that you remove old tags, to avoid confusion or mistakes, and it is best to do so as soon as you get off the plane.