China has officially dethroned the United States in the realm of magnetic technology by creating a resistive magnet that reaches a staggering 42 tesla, surpassing the previous American record of 41.4 tesla.

This monumental achievement, reached on September 22, 2024, by researchers at the Hefei Institute of Physical Science under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, marks a significant milestone in the global scientific community.

You can also read:

A four-year journey to the world’s most powerful magnet

The Chinese team has invested four years into the development of this record-breaking magnet, culminating in a stable magnetic field of 42.02 tesla. This achievement not only breaks the former U.S. record set in 2017 but also demonstrates China’s burgeoning capabilities and commitment to leading the charge in high-stakes scientific research.

Understanding tesla: The measure of magnetic fields

A tesla is the unit of measurement for magnetic fields within the International System of Units. Defined as the intensity of a magnetic field that exerts a force of one newton per meter of wire carrying a current of one ampere, the tesla is named after Nikola Tesla, a pioneer in electromagnetic technology. To put the power of one tesla into perspective, consider that the average refrigerator magnet has a magnetic strength of about 0.001 tesla. In scientific applications, magnetic fields of several tens of teslas are essential for cutting-edge research in particle physics and materials science.

The role of different types of magnets

Magnets, whether permanent or electromagnetic, are integral to everyday devices from speakers to advanced medical equipment. The resistive magnet, a type of electromagnet made from metals like copper and aluminum, is capable of producing large magnetic fields but also generates significant heat due to the resistance of the conducting coils.

Technological innovations behind the record

To achieve such a high level of performance, the team at the Hefei Institute of Physical Science innovated in the design and fabrication of the resistive magnet. This resulted in a magnet that not only produces a magnetic field of 42 tesla but also consumes 32.3 MW of power, equivalent to about 43,000 horsepower. These innovations reflect a significant advancement in magnet technology, pushing the boundaries of what is scientifically possible.

The importance of a 42-Tesla magnet

Why do scientists need such a powerful magnet? Magnets of this caliber allow researchers to simulate more intense experimental conditions, paving the way for the discovery of new physical phenomena and laws. High magnetic fields are crucial for material research and play a significant role in groundbreaking scientific discoveries.

Global context and future implications

This new record positions China among the global leaders in magnetic technology, joining the United States as one of only five countries with research institutes capable of working with such high and stable magnetic fields. Over ten Nobel Prize-winning discoveries have been facilitated by the use of high magnetic fields, highlighting the critical role these technologies play in advancing scientific knowledge.

This article explores China’s recent monumental achievement in setting a new world record in magnetism with a resistive magnet producing a 42 tesla field. This development not only surpasses the previous record held by the United States but also marks a significant advancement in magnetic technologies, promising new opportunities for global scientific research.

Source: Eurekalert