The piece of Swiss cheese that almost ruins everything.

On a day that could have marked a significant step forward for European space sovereignty, a simple piece of cheese almost caused catastrophic failure. The irony? The project’s name itself is the Gruyère Space Program. This bizarre incident underscores the unexpected challenges that can arise even in the most meticulously planned scientific endeavors.

Historic firsts and futuristic dreams

This month, a team of students from the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne in Switzerland made history by conducting Europe’s first-ever rocket hop test. This critical test allowed engineers to assess the rocket’s landing capabilities—a pivotal moment for the development of reusable rocket technology in Europe. Prior to this, no private company or space agency in Europe had ever achieved such a feat, highlighting the test’s importance for the continent’s ambitions in space exploration.

Gruyère Space Program’s near miss

The Gruyère Space Program, despite its pivotal importance, almost faced a disastrous setback due to an extraordinarily unexpected factor—a piece of cheese. To be more specific, a piece of Gruyère cheese had been affixed to the rocket’s landing gear, nearly causing a loss of control. This peculiar twist could have turned a significant scientific advance into a memorable disaster.

COLIBRI’s leap and near miss

The rocket prototype, named COLIBRI, was equipped with a bi-propellant F-100 engine generating 1.2 kN of thrust at liftoff, which enabled it to reach an altitude of 105 meters. However, the added Gruyère on its landing apparatus created an unforeseen aerodynamic effect, leading to an over-rotation during flight. Luckily, the thrust vector control system managed to correct the trajectory just in time, allowing COLIBRI to land safely without turning into a Swiss fondue.

President’s insight on the cheesy ordeal

In an interview, Jérémy Marciacq, president of the Gruyère Space Program, confirmed that the cheese involved was indeed Gruyère. He detailed how the cheese created an unexpected aerodynamic effect, causing the rocket to over-rotate. Fortunately, the precision of the thrust vector control system corrected the flight path, ensuring a safe landing and preventing what could have been a cheesy catastrophe.

Lessons learned and laughs

Beyond the obvious irony of the situation, this incident provided the student team with invaluable insights into the limitations of their rocket’s design, particularly in terms of roll control. It also highlighted the potential need for increased thrust for roll control during higher-speed flights should the reaction control system fail.

Future of the Gruyère Space Program

Following this event, while there are no immediate plans to build a large-scale reusable rocket within the Gruyère Space Program, the knowledge gained has already spurred the creation of a startup, PAVE Space. This new venture will capitalize on the lessons learned from the COLIBRI test—cheese or no cheese—potentially shaping a significant part of Europe’s space future.

