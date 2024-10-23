Unveiling the cosmic families behind 70% of our cosmic showers.

A recent study led by an international team of scientists from CNRS, ESO, and Charles University has revealed that a staggering 70% of meteorites that fall to Earth originate from just three asteroid families in the main asteroid belt. This discovery sheds light on a mystery that has puzzled humanity for millennia and opens new avenues for both research and space missions.

A millennial mystery finally solved by science

Historically, only about 6% of meteorites could be directly traced back to their celestial origins, which included known bodies like the Moon, Mars, or the asteroid Vesta. The new findings, however, indicate that the Karin, Koronis, and Massalia families are collectively responsible for the lion’s share of meteorites found on Earth. Massalia alone accounts for 37% of these findings, highlighting its significant role as a celestial debris distributor.

Why these asteroid families?

The youthful age of these asteroid families and the abundance of small fragments they produced through initial collisions make them prolific sources of meteorites. These fragments, abundant and mobile, are more likely to escape the asteroid belt and journey toward Earth, unlike those from older families whose fragments have either eroded away or become too sparse.

Study methodology

The research team employed a mix of telescopic surveys and numerical simulations to delve into the composition, dynamic evolution, and collisional history of major asteroid families. This approach not only mapped the genealogical tree of meteorites but also pinpointed the sources of carbonaceous chondrites and certain types of achondrites.

Implications for future research

While the origins of over 90% of meteorites are now identified, the remaining 10% still pose a challenge to scientists. Future studies will likely focus on other young families that could potentially be new sources of meteorites, further expanding our understanding of these cosmic visitors.

Impact on Space Missions

This breakthrough enhances our knowledge of kilometer-sized asteroids, which are targets of various space missions like Hayabusa2 and OSIRIS-REx. These missions have confirmed that asteroids Ryugu and Bennu originated from the same asteroidal family, enriching potential laboratory studies and deepening our understanding of these cosmic phenomena.

This article explores a significant advancement in understanding the origins of meteorites, revealing that three young asteroid families are responsible for the majority of falls on Earth. These discoveries pave new paths for space research and our understanding of the solar system, setting the stage for future explorations of yet unresolved cosmic mysteries.

Source : CNRS