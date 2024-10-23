China’s game-changing leap in green energy with world’s largest alkaline electrolyzer unveiled

China once again impresses with its technical prowess in new technologies for greener energies.

Discover the remarkable technological achievement by Chinese firm Shuangliang, which has completed the construction of the world’s largest alkaline water electrolyzer. This groundbreaking device can transform water into hydrogen, producing an astonishing 5,000 normal cubic meters per hour, equivalent to about 450 kilograms of hydrogen per hour or 3,942 tons annually.

You can also read:

A new Chinese giant in hydrogen production

Positioned as the largest and most efficient in its class, the Shuangliang alkaline electrolyzer sets a new benchmark in the field of hydrogen production. Notably, it operates with an energy efficiency of less than 43.09 kWh per kilogram of hydrogen, making it not only significant in capacity but also in energy efficiency.

Cutting-edge technology for a sustainable future

The electrolyzer operates by passing an electric current through concentrated liquid electrolytes, such as potassium or sodium hydroxide, which are separated by a porous inorganic diaphragm. This process splits water into oxygen and hydrogen, the latter being ready for storage or direct use.

Economical and eco-friendly

This technology is ideally suited for large-scale hydrogen production at a relatively low cost, enabling its use in industries that consume large amounts of hydrogen such as steel manufacturing, chemical production, and hydrogen fuel generation.

Flexible hydrogen storage and utilization

Once produced, hydrogen can be stored and used as needed, whether directly as fuel or in other industrial applications. The entire process is powered by renewable technologies, thereby producing no carbon dioxide emissions.

Hydrogen at the heart of industrial innovation

Hydrogen is also utilized in fuel cell technology, a growing sector in transportation and energy production (in hydrogen power plants). It is also a crucial raw material in the chemical industry for ammonia production.

A major milestone for Shuangliang

During Shuangliang’s first Innovation Conference, the company not only unveiled this revolutionary electrolyzer but also took significant steps to strengthen its innovation ecosystem. This includes establishing the Photovoltaic Hydrogen Ammonia Integration and Application Consortium and launching the Clean Energy Technology and Equipment Key Laboratory.

This article explores the latest innovation from Shuangliang, the world’s largest alkaline water electrolyzer, capable of producing 450 kg of hydrogen per hour. This development marks a turning point in industrial hydrogen production, offering a sustainable and economical solution for energy-intensive industries, while supporting the transition to clean and renewable technologies.

Source : Shuangliang