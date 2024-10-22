Power equal to 5000 times the US electricity production for this new laser for nuclear fusion research

ATLAS inauguration: A new chapter in fusion and laser science.

Will Colorado be the center of a real breakthrough in nuclear fusion research with the ATLAS (Advanced Technology Lasers for Applications and Science) facility? This new complex, the result of 40 years of research into laser technology with a partnership between the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and Marvel Fusion, represents an investment of $150 million (138 million euros). This state-of-the-art facility is destined to become a leading research center for fusion and other applied sciences.

ATLAS: A super-powerful laser for nuclear fusion

ATLAS will house a unique set of high-intensity, high-repetition-rate lasers, capable of simultaneously concentrating their power on a single fusion target. This exceptional capacity to deliver nearly 7 petawatts of power (more than 5,000 times the electricity generation capacity of the United States) illustrates Colorado State University’s (CSU) ambition to conduct groundbreaking fusion research, potentially leading to the “Holy Grail” of energy: nuclear fusion.

Research that goes beyond fusion

Beyond fusion, the ATLAS will facilitate fundamental and interdisciplinary research ranging from medicine, where lasers could treat tumors in an extremely localized way, to lithography of microcomponents and detailed X-ray imaging of fast-moving objects. This versatility illustrates the potential of ATLAS to push back the frontiers of many scientific disciplines.

A commitment to sustainability and innovation

The inauguration ceremony featured speeches by a number of dignitaries, including Geraldine Richmond, Under Secretary for Science and Innovation at the U.S. Department of Energy, who emphasized the importance of ATLAS in the U.S. fusion research landscape.

A catalyst for training and entrepreneurship

ATLAS is not just a research hub; it’s also a catalyst for education and entrepreneurship at CSU. Allen Robinson, Dean of the Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering, emphasized the facility’s impact on student training and technology transfer. ATLAS will enable students to work with cutting-edge technologies, preparing the next generation of scientists and engineers.

A promising collaboration with Marvel Fusion

Heike Freund, Director of Operations at Marvel Fusion, expressed her enthusiasm for this collaboration, which marks a new chapter in the history of CSU and Marvel Fusion. This initiative is seen as a crucial step towards the realization of fusion energy, promising a clean and inexhaustible source of power.

This article explores the inauguration of the ATLAS facility at Colorado State University, a groundbreaking development for nuclear fusion research and other applied sciences. With its state-of-the-art facilities and commitment to interdisciplinary research, ATLAS is poised to become a leader in sustainable energy production and the training of the next generation of scientists.

Source : Colorado State University