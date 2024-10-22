This colossal energy record could only be broken by the United States

A new geothermal power plant project capable of supplying 2 million homes in the USA.

The United States, always ready to impress the world with its gigantic projects, is about to set a new record. The U.S. Department of the Interior has just announced the forthcoming opening of a geothermal power plant of unprecedented size, capable of supplying 2 million homes. This plant is an important project for achieving the 2035 0-carbon target for electricity production.

New record for geothermal power generation

The Fervo Cape geothermal project, located in Utah, represents a new American technical and environmental feat. The project will use innovative technologies to generate up to 2 gigawatts of power, enough to supply more than two million homes. Unlike traditional geothermal systems that rely on natural hot groundwater, the Fervo Cape project injects water into hot underground rock formations, then extracts the heated water to generate electricity.

Infrastructure and development

The planned development will cover around 2.55 km², of which 0.6 km² will be on state-owned land. It will include the construction of around 23 drilling platforms for observation, production and injection wells. The project also includes the construction of up to 20 geothermal power plants, access roads, an electrical distribution network including sub-transmission lines, as well as an electrical substation and various ancillary facilities.

Improved geothermal system

The Fervo Cape project employs an Enhanced Geothermal System (EGS) to artificially create a reservoir to harness the earth’s heat. This innovative technology injects fluids into the subsurface to create new fractures or widen existing ones, increasing permeability and enabling efficient fluid circulation through hot rock.

A renewed commitment to clean energy

With the approval of this project, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has approved nearly 32 gigawatts of clean energy projects on public lands. In an effort to accelerate this development, the BLM is also proposing new pre-studies to facilitate the confirmation of geothermal energy resources on land, confirming the state’s commitment to this energy.

Economic and social impact

The announcement of this project comes on the heels of the Nevada Bureau of Land Management’s sale of geothermal leases, which generated revenues close to the previous record. The sale of 64 parcels covering nearly 882 km² (8x the size of Paris) brought in over $7.8 million. This increased activity demonstrates a growing interest in geothermal development on public lands, promising significant economic benefits as well as a step towards America’s green transition.

This article explores the launch of the Fervo Cape geothermal project, which marks a turning point in the use of renewable energy in the United States. By harnessing the power of the earth to provide clean electricity, the project aims to make a significant contribution to the goal of carbon neutrality, while stimulating the local and national economy.

