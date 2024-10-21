How does the world’s largest dam subtly alter time on Earth?

Nearly 20 years after construction was completed, the Three Gorges Dam, the world’s most powerful dam located in China, continues to fascinate scientists and engineers, not only with its crazy figures, but also with its more surprising impacts on the planet. A recent NASA study reveals that this gigantic structure could even influence the Earth’s rotation.

You can also read:

The grandeur and colossal impact of the Three Gorges Dam

The Three Gorges Dam, an engineering feat located in China, stands 185 metres high and stretches 2,335 metres in length. Its retention capacity is staggering, capable of storing up to 40 km³ of water (a mass of 40 billion tonnes of water). It is this immense quantity of stored water that scientists believe has a measurable effect on our planet’s rotation.

Scientific discovery: an influence on the Earth’s rotation

Benjamin Fong Chao, a geophysicist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, has conducted research showing that the dam has a tangible effect on the Earth. Similar to the consequences of major events such as earthquakes, the colossal weight of the water held back by the dam alters the Earth’s mass distribution and, consequently, its moment of inertia, slightly affecting its rotation.

The principle of inertia explained

The phenomenon observed at the Three Gorges Dam can be compared to an ice skater accelerating his rotation by bringing his arms towards his body. In 2004, the displacement of tectonic plates following a major earthquake had already measurably altered the Earth’s rotation. By holding back a considerable mass of water, the dam has a similar, albeit more modest, effect.

Measured impact: minimal but significant displacement

According to Chao’s calculations, the displacement of this mass of water shifts the Earth’s poles by around 2 centimetres and extends the length of a day by 0.06 microseconds. This change is tiny, but it adds to other global factors such as global warming and melting ice, which concentrate more mass around the equator.

Future implications for time measurement

Scientists predict that the accumulation of such changes could necessitate a periodic adjustment of the duration of minutes and seconds in our clocks. The proposal under discussion is to remove one second from the minute every four years, thus more accurately reflecting the real duration of a terrestrial rotation.

The 3 Gorges Dam in figures :

Location: On the Yangtze River in China’s Hubei province

Type: Concrete gravity dam

Dimensions:

Length: 2,309 metres

Height: 185 meters

Reservoir :

Capacity: 39.3 billion cubic metres (i.e. 40 km³)

Surface area: 1,084 km²

Length: 660 km

Hydroelectric power station :

Installed capacity: 22,500 MW

32 turbines of 700 MW each

Annual production: 84.7 billion kWh

Locks :

5 successive locks for ships up to 10,000 tonnes

1 boat elevator for ships up to 3,000 tonnes

Construction :

Start of construction: 1994

Commissioning: 2003-2008

Cost: Over 17 billion euros

Objectives :

Power generation

Flood control

Navigation improvement

Impacts :

Displacement of around 1.5 million people

Modification of the river ecosystem

Submergence of numerous archaeological sites

This article explores the surprising impact of the Three Gorges Dam on the Earth’s rotation, highlighting how a human construction can interfere with our planet’s natural rhythm. Despite its minimal effect, this discovery raises important questions about the long-term implications of large-scale construction and its management in an era of climate change.

Source: Wearewater.org