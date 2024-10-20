Russia is thinking of using a 180,000-ton nuclear submarine to deliver liquefied gas.

Our Russian friends love nuclear power. Following the record-breaking announcement a few weeks ago of the world’s largest nuclear-powered icebreaker, weighing in at 70,000 tonnes, and against a backdrop of Western sanctions and reduced gas exports following the invasion of Ukraine, Russia has unveiled what may seem like a completely insane plan for transporting LNG (liquefied natural gas): the use of nuclear submarines! This project, developed in collaboration between the Kurchatov Institute and Gazprom, would transport gas from the Arctic to Asia.

The Kurchatov Institute, headed by Mikhail Kovalchuk, has proposed a submarine model capable of transporting around 180,000 tonnes of LNG, with a draught of no more than 14 meters. The idea is to take advantage of the ability of these giants of the seas to squeeze in anywhere to find a shorter trade route through the Arctic than is currently possible.

Capacities and technical specifications

The proposed submarine would be equipped with three Rhythm-200 nuclear reactors and electric propeller motors of 30 MW each, enabling a speed of 17 knots (31.5 km/h) and reducing travel time from 20 to 12 days. With a length of 360 meters and a width of 70 meters, these subsea vehicles would revolutionize LNG transport through their ability to operate under Arctic ice, where traditional ships cannot sail during certain months of the year.

Safety and efficiency benefits

According to Russian officials, these nuclear-powered submarines would increase safety compared with traditional surface and pipeline transport methods. A small number of these underwater vehicles could transport a quantity of gas equivalent to that of an underwater pipeline.

According to the design study, the LNG submarine will be 360 meters long and carry 180,000 tonnes of liquefied natural gas. Illustration by Malachite Design Bureau

A snag: Ob Bay

However, the project must overcome a major obstacle: the shallow depth of the Bay of Ob, which would still require the assistance of icebreakers. What’s more, the environmental implications of such a project are open to debate, given the risks associated with undersea nuclear transport (we’ll spare you the list of risks associated with this type of energy).

Project context and implications

The project comes at a time of acute shortage of conventional ice-class tankers, prompting Novatek, Russia’s largest LNG producer, to plan the purchase of 16 vessels. However, technological complications and sanctions have hampered these plans, reflecting Russia’s difficulties in developing the Northern Sea Route as originally planned.

A revolution in Russian shipping?

As Russia seeks to assert its sovereignty over the Arctic and secure its trade routes, the use of nuclear submarines to transport LNG could not only bypass geographical restrictions but also political sanctions, redefining maritime energy transport.

Source: The Barrents Observer

The featured image is that of Dimitriy Donskoy (ex-TK-208), for representational purposes.