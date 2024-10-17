France deploys OO-STAR technology for giant floating wind turbines.

France, unfortunately lagging behind its European neighbors in renewable energies, nevertheless seems to be starting to position itself on innovative offshore wind turbine projects. The latest breakthrough comes from Bouygues Travaux Publics, whose OO-STAR semi-submersible float promises a revolution in offshore wind energy. A revolution in which France would play a leading role.

A giant float to sail wind turbines

The OO-STAR semi-submersible float developed by Bouygues Travaux Publics is what you might call a “disruptive technology” in the field of renewable energies. Designed to withstand extreme maritime conditions, this float can support wind turbines of over 20 MW, and is adapted to an extreme environment where wind and salt water accelerate the deterioration of the equipment.

France: great wind energy potential, but still under-exploited

France boasts over 3,400 kilometers of coastline and strong, constant winds (second only to the UK in Europe). Its interest in offshore wind power began in the 2010s with the Saint-Nazaire wind farm. Although France is still lagging behind, accounting for just under 2% of wind-generated electricity in 2023, it is showing resilience and is gradually catching up. Major projects underway in the Mediterranean and South Brittany, targeted for 250 MW wind farms that can be expanded to 750 MW, illustrate this ambition.

Certification and outlook

The American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) recently granted an Approval in Principle (AiP) to the OO-STAR float project. This certification is often the sine qua non for any ambitious commercial project worldwide. Indeed, the American market is one of the most dynamic in the world, and cannot be ignored if we are thinking of large-scale industrialization of this technology.

Innovative design puts France back in the renewable energy race

The design of the OO-STAR was based on a detailed analysis of weather and wind conditions, guaranteeing its robustness and long-term functionality. Bouygues also thought through its design from the outset to facilitate construction and installation, making the process more efficient and less costly.

Towards mass production

With the experience gained from manufacturing the foundations for the Fécamp wind farm, Bouygues Travaux Publics is now planning to develop mass production lines for the OO-STAR. This will enable large-scale production, essential for meeting the growing needs of the floating wind farm market.

Economic and environmental impact

The development of OO-STAR technology is part of a sustainable approach, using local materials and reducing the carbon footprint of projects. In addition, the structure is designed for 100% reuse after decommissioning, reinforcing its ecological and economic profile.

Bouygues and the future of low-carbon energy

In addition to its commitment to the OO-STAR project, Bouygues Construction continues to distinguish itself in the low-carbon energy sector. The company is thinking big and, like several other French champions, is multiplying its renewable energy projects. France’s future place on the global renewable energy scene will inevitably depend on initiatives of this kind.

Source : Bouygues