China deploys a giant typhoon-resistant turbine.

China’s record-breaking efforts this year continue: after the world’s largest onshore wind turbine, it is now tackling the offshore market with the largest wind turbine ever built (a record it has already held for several months). This “monster” is capable of withstanding devastating climatic elements, notably the typhoons that regularly sweep through this part of the world.

The birth of a new energy giant in China

China’s state-backed Dongfang Electric Corporation has just unveiled a new 26-megawatt offshore wind turbine. Manufactured at the Fuzhou plant in Fujian province, this turbine is not only the largest in the world, but also a technological gem capable of surviving in a hostile environment where wind speeds regularly exceed 8 m/s. It will also be able to withstand typhoons.

A new record for the world’s largest new turbine

As a reminder, the previous record was held by a model developed by Mingyang Smart Energy, with a capacity of 20 MW. Dongfang’s new turbine, with a rotor diameter of 310 meters (roughly the size of the Eiffel Tower) and a swept area equivalent to 10.5 soccer pitches, eclipses its predecessor by a wide margin and sets a new industry standard.

This new monster will power 55,000 homes

A single turbine of this type is capable of generating 100 GWh per year, enough to power 55,000 homes. This would reduce coal consumption by 30,000 tonnes and cut CO2 emissions by 80,000 tonnes. This model of turbine is highly regarded for the new ecological perspectives it opens up.

Designed to withstand harsh maritime conditions

Resistance to extreme maritime conditions is ensured by a dual anti-typhoon system and high corrosion resistance. This design, optimized for a particularly capricious climate, should ensure the longevity necessary for profitability.

China, the absolute leader in the wind power industry

According to this article in Les Echos, China was already the leader in renewable energies in 2023, accounting for almost 63% of global growth in renewable energies (297 GW out of 473). The year 2024 seems to mark even more of a forced advance for a country that stops at nothing to consolidate its leading position in the renewable energies market.

An ambitious target for 2060

China has an ambitious medium- and long-term program, aiming to achieve peak carbon emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060. There’s no doubt that many innovations and records are to come in the next few years, but this is just the beginning: the dragon seems well and truly to be embarking on a green energy transition that is more than desirable in view of the latest IPCC reports.

Source: Dongfang Electric Corporation

