China has once again positioned itself at the forefront of particle physics by unveiling the world’s largest research sphere dedicated to tracking elusive neutrinos, often referred to as “ghost particles.” This monumental achievement not only underscores China’s commitment to leading scientific endeavors but also marks a significant milestone in global particle physics research.

The Giant of Jiangmen: Unveiling the Behemoth

Deep within the southern regions of China, 2,297 feet underground, lies the newly completed Jiangmen Neutrino Observatory (JUNO). The centerpiece of this facility is a staggering 116 feet in diameter acrylic sphere, designed to capture neutrinos. This colossal detector is now the largest of its kind globally, setting a new standard for neutrino research.

What is a Neutrino?

Neutrinos are extremely light, neutral elementary particles that are integral to the standard model of particle physics. Known as “ghost particles,” neutrinos can pass through almost all forms of matter without any interaction, making them notoriously difficult to detect. They are produced in vast quantities during nuclear reactions in the sun, during supernovae, or even in nuclear reactors on Earth. Neutrinos travel at speeds close to that of light and exist in three types or “flavors”—electron, muon, and tau—which can oscillate from one to another. Understanding neutrinos is crucial for insights into the fundamental processes of the universe, such as stellar fusion mechanisms and the early stages of the universe post-Big Bang.

Why Neutrinos Matter

Neutrinos hold the key to unraveling the mysteries of the universe’s structure and evolution. They have been omnipresent since the Big Bang approximately 13.7 billion years ago. Studying neutrinos can provide answers to fundamental questions about the universe’s origin and future.

The unique design of JUNO

JUNO’s giant acrylic sphere is filled with 20,000 tons of a special liquid that emits flashes of light when neutrinos interact with it. This unique design enables the detection of the incredibly rare neutrino interactions with matter, offering a unique window into physical phenomena that would otherwise remain invisible.

Strategic location near nuclear power plants

JUNO’s strategic location near the Yangjiang and Taishan nuclear power plants, approximately 33 miles away, is ideal for observing neutrino oscillation—the phenomenon where neutrinos change types as they move. This positioning provides valuable data on neutrino mass and other fundamental properties.

What to expect from JUNO

Since its initiation in 2015, in a collaborative effort between the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Guangdong government, JUNO has reached its final phase, with full operational status expected by August 2025. Once fully operational, it is anticipated to detect approximately 40 reactor neutrinos daily, several atmospheric neutrinos, one geoneutrino, and thousands of solar neutrinos, collecting data that could revolutionize particle physics.

Source : Chinese Government

Main photo: Central detector of the Jiangmen Underground Neutrino Observatory (JUNO) under construction in Jiangmen, Guangdong province (southern China), October 9, 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]