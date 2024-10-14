A transatlantic alliance and a test capsule for 1382 °F nuclear reactors.

The United States and the United Kingdom, probably the world’s 2 “friendliest” nations, are planning to join forces once again to release a new technological nugget: a capsule designed to test the resistance of new materials to the extreme temperatures found in nuclear reactors. This ambitious project, which will use a capsule made from a new alloy and one of the world’s hottest reactors, aims to push the frontiers of civil nuclear technology a little further.

Design and objectives of the test capsule for tomorrow’s nuclear reactors

American and British research teams have developed test capsules made from metal alloys and graphite, for use in tomorrow’s most advanced nuclear reactors, which will be even hotter than today. This bilateral initiative aims to strengthen technological resources and promote civil nuclear energy through joint innovation between the USA and the UK.

Testing under real conditions

The capsules, assembled at the UK Atomic Energy Authority in the UK, will be tested later this year at the Idaho National Laboratory (INL) in the USA. They will be subjected to neutron irradiation and temperatures of up to 1382 °F to simulate the operating conditions of advanced nuclear reactors.

In-depth post-test analysis

After exposure to extreme conditions, the capsules will be disassembled and analyzed at INL facilities to assess material performance. This detailed study will provide a better understanding of how each sample withstands irradiation and high temperatures.

International collaboration and resource sharing

This project is the fruit of cooperation between the nuclear science facilities of the two nations, illustrating a shared commitment to improving reactor technology for civilian use. American and British teams share resources and knowledge to optimize material advances in the field of nuclear energy.

Towards a new era in nuclear power

As well as boosting civil nuclear capabilities, this project could lead to the discovery of new materials resistant to extreme heat, leading in turn to practical applications in high-temperature reactors currently under development in both countries. Successful testing could revolutionize the efficiency and safety of future nuclear reactors, and even form an integral part of the long-awaited fusion reactors.

