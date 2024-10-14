The laser revolution : A giant step towards tomorrow’s technologies.

In a world where technology is evolving at the speed of light, researchers at ETH Zurich have just taken a revolutionary step. By developing an ultra-short-pulse laser of unrivalled power, they have opened the door to spectacular advances in several fields, promising revolutions in applications ranging from precision surgery to materials engineering.

What is an ultrashort-pulse laser?

An ultrashort-pulse laser emits beams of light for extremely short periods, ranging from femtoseconds (10^-15 seconds) to picoseconds (10^-12 seconds). These lasers, often referred to as femtosecond lasers, have the unique ability to deliver substantial amounts of energy in a very short time, enabling them to make extremely precise cuts or modifications to a variety of materials without damaging surrounding areas.

ETH Zurich’s Innovation

ETH Zurich’s breakthrough came with the development of a laser oscillator capable of generating some of the most powerful pulses ever recorded. Each pulse, shorter than a picosecond, can reach an average power of 550 watts, with peaks of up to 100 megawatts. To put this in perspective, this power would be sufficient to power hundreds of thousands of household appliances in this very large area.

Advanced pulse generation techniques

Generating ultra-short pulses involves sophisticated technical processes such as Q-switching and mode-locking. These techniques allow laser energy to be accumulated before being released in short, concentrated pulses. At ETH Zurich, a key innovation has been the use of a pulsed disk oscillator, which, thanks to a unique configuration of mirrors, enables efficient light amplification.

The crucial role of mirrors

Mirrors are indispensable in this amplification process, multiplying the number of light passages through the laser disk, which is essential for generating pulses that are both powerful and precise.

Ultrashort Pulse Laser

The SESAM: an innovative mirror

The SESAM (Semiconductor Saturable Absorber Mirror) represents a significant advance in laser pulse control. Invented thirty years ago by lead researcher Ursula Keller, this specialized mirror is crucial for transforming amplified light into high-power pulses, bypassing the limitations of traditional amplifiers.

Potential applications and future impact

Ultra-short pulse lasers have potential applications in a wide variety of fields. They enable extremely precise surgical interventions, promote advances in nanotechnology, and are indispensable in physics experiments where precise control of time is crucial. These technologies could also significantly improve the accuracy of atomic clocks, which play an essential role in modern technology.

Future exploration

Building on this success, researchers are now looking to develop even shorter pulses, potentially on the attosecond scale (10^-18 seconds). Such an advance would open up new horizons for scientific and technical capability in a multitude of fields, redefining what we can achieve with laser technology.

This article explores a major breakthrough in laser technology. With the ultra-short, extremely powerful pulses developed by ETH Zurich, possibilities in a variety of scientific and industrial fields could be totally transformed. The implications of this discovery are likely to mark a turning point in the use of lasers in science and technology.