Nuclear fusion breakthrough: First vacuum chamber sector completed at ITER in France

In a significant development in nuclear fusion technology, the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) based in Cadarache, France, has unveiled the first of five sectors of its vacuum chamber. This achievement is not just a technical milestone but a giant leap toward a sustainable energy future, potentially revolutionizing how the world generates power.

The completion of the first vacuum chamber sector at ITER is a cornerstone in the quest for harnessing the power of nuclear fusion. Designed to house the plasma necessary for fusion reactions, this chamber is crucial for maintaining the extreme temperatures required without any material interaction, thereby stabilizing the plasma and enhancing containment while serving as the primary barrier against radioactivity.

What is ITER?

ITER is an ambitious international endeavor aiming to demonstrate the feasibility of nuclear fusion as a large-scale and carbon-neutral energy source. Here are some key facts about the project:

Participants : 35 countries including the EU, India, Japan, China, Russia, South Korea, and the USA.

: 35 countries including the EU, India, Japan, China, Russia, South Korea, and the USA. Site Size : 42 hectares with 39 buildings planned.

: 42 hectares with 39 buildings planned. Technical Specs : Aims for 500 MW of fusion power from 50 MW input.

: Aims for 500 MW of fusion power from 50 MW input. Timeline and Costs : Expected operational start by 2033 and a goal for net positive energy by 2039, with costs estimated between 20 to 40 billion euros.

: Expected operational start by 2033 and a goal for net positive energy by 2039, with costs estimated between 20 to 40 billion euros. Employment: Approximately 5,000 people worked on-site from 2019 to 2022, with thousands more indirect jobs expected during construction and operational phases.

Engineering marvel: transport and dimensions of the chamber

The vacuum chamber sector, weighing a massive 5,200 tons and measuring 19.4 meters in diameter and 11.4 meters in height, represents the scale and complexity of the ITER project. Its transport from Italy to the industrial port of Fos-sur-Mer in Marseille is an engineering feat, highlighting the project’s global collaboration and logistical prowess.

The art of manufacturing: A human and technical challenge

The making of the vacuum chamber sector has been a culmination of years of international teamwork and innovation. Andrés Dans Alvarez De Sotomayor from Fusion For Energy described the process as an incredible journey from raw materials to a complex, massive structure. Witnessing the various components being shaped in different factories and coming together under one roof has been profoundly rewarding.

Critical role of the vacuum chamber in plasma confinement

The steel vessel is more than just a container; it is the beating heart of ITER where the fusion magic happens. Its torus design allows plasma particles to spin indefinitely, aiding in confinement and increasing the likelihood of sustained fusion reactions.

International collaboration: A model for success

The completion of the vacuum chamber’s first sector is a testament to what humanity can achieve through collaboration. Joan Caixas from Fusion For Energy emphasized that the manufacturing process has taught them much about what can be accomplished together. Technical challenges and time constraints were overcome thanks to the commitment and shared expertise of all project stakeholders.

This article explores the significant progress made with the completion of the first sector of the vacuum chamber at ITER, marking a critical step towards mastering nuclear fusion—the process that powers stars—for terrestrial use. This advancement, a product of collaborative effort and cutting-edge engineering, symbolizes the hope for a new era of sustainable and environmentally friendly energy.

Source : ITER