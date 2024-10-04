China unveils tomorrow’s world with record production of new fuel to replace fossil fuels

A new era of energy is unfolding.

China’s aggressive strides in green hydrogen production are setting the stage for a global shift away from fossil fuels. With an astounding output that has already surpassed the targets set for 2025, the nation is not just achieving but exceeding its green benchmarks with a record-breaking 220,000 tons of green hydrogen production this year, according to a Rystad Energy report.

China’s leap in green hydrogen production

This year, China’s green hydrogen output is projected to reach 220,000 tons, outstripping the combined production of many other nations. Initially, the country aimed to install 2.5 GW of electrolyzer capacity, which would facilitate this level of production. This capacity overshadows the total global production by 6,000 tons, illustrating China’s substantial lead over the European Union, which targets 20 million tons by the end of the decade.

The shift from grey to green

While China continues to dominate in green hydrogen production, a significant portion of its output still comes from grey hydrogen, derived from coal gasification and steam methane reforming. To meet its ambitious “dual carbon” goals—a CO2 emissions peak by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060—China is urgently transitioning to greener hydrogen production methods.

Bridging the East-West energy divide

A major challenge China faces is the geographic misalignment of hydrogen demand and supply. The major demand centers are located in the eastern regions, whereas abundant renewable energy resources are found in the north, particularly in Inner Mongolia and Gansu. These regions are setting their sights higher than the national goals, aiming to become powerhouses of green hydrogen production.

Overcoming geographic disparities

To address these geographic disparities, China has been expanding its hydrogen pipeline network. Noteworthy projects include a 400-kilometer pipeline from Sinopec’s Ulanqab to Beijing and a 737-kilometer pipeline from Zhangjiakou to Caofeidian by Tangshan Haitai. These pipelines are crucial for transporting hydrogen from production hotspots to consumption centers.

Operational challenges and future outlook

Optimizing the operational efficiency of electrolysis plants remains a challenge. These facilities require substantial renewable energy capacities to operate optimally. Electrolyzers in China function between 30% and 100% of their capacity, raising safety concerns at lower operational levels.

Global impact and leadership

China’s leadership in green hydrogen is not only transforming its own energy landscape but also setting a precedent for global renewable energy practices. By spearheading innovations and scaling up production, China is positioning itself at the forefront of the green revolution, providing a blueprint for other nations to follow in reducing dependency on fossil fuels.

Source : rystadenergy