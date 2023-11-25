New Porsche Panamera 2024. Raising the bar

The new Porsche Panamera 2024 was unveiled today, Friday, November 24, at an event held in Shanghai. It is the third generation of this five-door coupe launched in 2009, the second installment of which arrived in 2020. In early November, the German brand already showed a preview of its new model by sharing some data and an image of the dashboard.

Now it has unveiled the rest of the details of its five-door, four-seater passenger car. Its exterior dimensions will be very similar to those of the current model, with a length of 5.05 meters (5.20 for the Executive body), 1.94 meters wide and 1.42 meters high (1 centimeter more in the Executive). In addition, Porsche plans to offer four plug-in hybrid powertrains, responding to the growing demand for this type of propulsion system, something that has also occurred in the Cayenne.

The most powerful, at least for the time being, will be the Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid, equipped with a completely revamped 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 combined with an electric motor generating 140 kW (187 hp) powered by a 25.9 kWh battery that will also allow recharging up to 11 kWh in alternating current and up to 91 kilometers of electric range. The combination develops 670 hp and no less than 930 Nm of peak torque. The Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid, also equipped with this system, delivers 740 hp and 950 Nm.

Porsche Panamera 2024 (9)

The electric motor is integrated into the housing of the 8-speed dual-clutch PDK transmission, which has also been upgraded. By forming a single unit, 5 kilograms of weight are saved. Integrating the unit into the oil circulation system also optimizes the thermal efficiency of the electric powertrain and enables more consistent output, improved efficiency and higher recuperative power for the electric motor. The Panamera 2024 Turbo E-Hybrid accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.0 seconds and reaches a top speed of 310 km/h.

In addition, the Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid will benefit from the new special status at Porsche, as they represent the pinnacle of each model line. Thus, it is distinguished by a custom-made lower rear fascia with diffuser elements painted in the body color and dark bronze tailpipes, as well as a Turbo-specific front fascia and optional center-locking wheels.

Revolutionary suspension

However, the great innovation of the 2024 Panamera will be in the Porsche Active Ride suspension. As standard, the new Panamera will come equipped with two-chamber, two-valve air suspension as standard, which will also include Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM). The Active Ride system will be available as an option for E-Hybrid models.

The technical basis lies in the new active dampers, which are connected to an electrically driven hydraulic pump. This pump generates a specific volume for each use case in the shock absorbers, being able to generate pressure quickly and very precisely between the wheels and the body of the car to counteract and absorb any impact generated by imperfections in the road. This technology is complemented by a weight-saving single-chamber air suspension.

Porsche Active Ride aims to keep the body of the Panamera 2024 flat at all times, even during heavy braking, cornering and acceleration. It dynamically distributes wheel loads to optimize grip and largely absorbs road imperfections.

The 2024 Panamera will retain the combustion versions.

Also available at launch will be the Panamera and Panamera 4 models equipped with the 2.9-liter V6 block that receives changes in boost pressure, injection and ignition timing. As a result, it now develops 353 hp and 500 Nm, which is 23 hp and 50 Nm more than the previous model by comparison. This increase in power helps the Panamera accelerate from 0 to 96 km/h (0-60 mph) in 5.0 seconds and improves the top track speed to 272 km/h (170 mph). The all-wheel-drive variant, the Panamera 4, reaches 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.7 seconds and achieves a top road speed of 270 km/h (270 mph).

Prices for the Panamera 2024 are as follows

Orders can now be placed for the new Porsche Panamera 2024. It offers expanded standard equipment compared to its predecessor, with dual-valve, dual-chamber air suspension, LED matrix headlights, ParkAssist, driving mode switch on the steering wheel, a cooled smartphone compartment with inductive charging function and an improved fine dust filter with GPS-assisted automatic air recirculation.

Deliveries will begin in March 2024. Final prices for the new Panamera are:

Panamera : 135,110 USD

Panamera 4 : 140,223 USD

Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid : 214,704 USD