Perfect phones for influencers and creators on social networks

If you are a content creator, influencer or you like to update your social networks often showing your day to day or your hobbies, you will want to have a mobile that suits the use you give it. Therefore, when evaluating your purchase you have to think about a phone that has everything you need to be able to update your networks without problems. We discuss the essential aspects you should look out for, but we also show you the most advisable models.

We have made a selection of the best phones to update your networks, starting with the most complete and powerful, but also with other options if your budget is not so high as to get a high-end phone that gives you the most of the most to update the networks.

What does a cell phone for influencers need?

In all these mobiles you will enjoy a good experience of using the networks, with more than satisfactory results, so that you continue to increase your followers and giving what to talk about on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, X or on the sites where you are.

If you’re looking for a smartphone to create content, the first thing to look out for is this:

Top performance for editing videos and photos. As one of your tasks is editing, you’ll want a mobile with performance and power to spare to have the best editors and work with them smoothly. Good rear camera for photos and videos. So that you can make the best content, a main camera is essential, especially if it is accompanied by good sensors that allow you to make the most of its features, for example with a good zoom, portrait mode or night mode. Good selfies. Look at the front camera of the phone you’re buying because you’ll probably be taking a lot of selfies, some of them group selfies, and you’ll want them to look their best. Storage for saving content. So that you can download the apps you need, use your favorite social networks and save your photos and videos, you need as much space as possible on your phone. If the storage is also expandable, all the better. The minimum is 128 GB, although at least 256 GB of memory is recommended.

Best mobiles of 2023 for creating content on networks

They are not exactly cheap, but if you are looking for the best to have the best content on the networks that you update frequently, you are interested in these phones.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the best phones of the moment for taking photos and videos, as it stands out for its incredible 200 MP camera and a large 6.8-inch screen. To this we must add its performance and power to spare thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor with plenty of RAM and memory, we recommend the 256 GB model. On the other hand, it has plenty of battery with 45W fast charging. Surely you know how to get very good use of your S Pen.