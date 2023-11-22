Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro prepares to conquer America

Xiaomi is gearing up to bring a new wristband that aims to sweep sales, and not for less. We’ve been talking about it for a long time and speculating about its arrival in our country, and now it looks like it’s a lot closer than we’d imagined. If the Xiaomi Smart Band 8 was a great success thanks to its features, price and new ways to wear it, the Pro model will be even bigger with new and improved functions.

The Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro recently obtained SIRIM certification before making its international debut, just a few months after being launched in China. It should be arriving in our country very soon.

The Smart Band 8 Pro, about to arrive in our country

It has finally obtained this certification with the model number M2333B1, which suggests that it will soon be launched in Malaysia. We don’t have any more information about it based on recent data, but we do know a lot about this bracelet, which has already been presented and is on sale in China. It’s possible that there will be a few changes when it arrives in our country, and we can’t wait to find out more.

The new Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro is a stylish accessory with a rectangular design and a 1.78-inch AMOLED display, which will allow you to monitor your blood oxygen levels, heart rate, sleep, stress levels and much more. You’ll be able to know all this data to improve your health, respiratory health and sporting performance.

If you’re getting this new Xiaomi Smart Band for the first time, you’ll find that it’s easy to track your physical activity with over 150 sports modes, including smart running modes and many more. It’s perfect for running, fitness and many other activities. And thanks to its integrated GCSS chip, it will accompany you wherever you go. It should be equipped with NFC technology for wrist payments, but we’ll have to wait and see if this feature finally arrives in our country.

Beyond receiving notifications and tracking your health and sports activity, this is a bracelet with many functions like the ability to control music, the camera, have a flashlight at hand and much more. Its battery will last you up to two weeks without needing to recharge. However, if the screen is always on, autonomy will be a little lower, up to 6 days, which isn’t bad either. You can take it on trips, camping trips or getaways without worrying about it. It’s waterproof to 5 ATM and its straps are very easy to change.

For the moment, we don’t know how much it will cost when it arrives in our country. We’ll have to wait for the brand to confirm the launch and give us more details, such as its price. In China, it should be around 50 euros, but we’ll have to wait for that information. There will be a model with a leather strap. What is clear is that, once it arrives in our country, it will be much talked about and feared by its competitors, as it is on a par with many smartwatches already on the market and is far better than many others.