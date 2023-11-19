Your new electric car could be this four-legged robot with a capacity for 4 people.

Have you ever wondered what your future electric car will look like? In many occasions, we talk about manufacturers like Tesla and BYD, but the truth is that mobility can change in an extreme way in just a couple of decades. The idea that the electric car will be present in our daily commute seems to be quite reliable. But what if it were possible by means of a quadruped robot? This is exactly what we wondered after seeing the unit created by Sansei Technologies. The SR-02 is a proposal that could have great potential.

Let’s take a closer look at what this technology, still in the development phase, consists of, why it could be a proposal that could change the way we move around cities and, of course, to what extent the option seems to have been taken directly from the world of cinema. Will there no longer be electric cars and will the industry focus on this type of transport? Here are some of the key issues to consider.

The future of the electric car seen from the sphere of a quadrupedal robot

With a capacity for four people, this robotic unit attracts attention for being a very interesting proposal from the point of view of innovation. The images below show how such a robot can improve the way we will move around in the future. Here is an indicative video that serves to check its functionality and, of course, the great room for improvement that still lies ahead.

SF映画みたいな巨大「4人乗り4足歩行型ライド」新型SR-02を公開 Looks like sci-fi-movie! new “Giant Quadrupedal Ride” Unveil

We are facing a first approach to a very original idea of moving in the urban environment. The SR-02, as it is called, stands out for having a 2 + 2 configuration, which allows the four occupants to travel comfortably. The goal is to have a fully autonomous technology. Through this system, it could be possible to include a steering system to take the most efficient route. After that, it would walk by means of its 4 robotic legs.

As is usual in these cases, the creators have looked at the movement exerted by a whole series of mammals. In this way, it is possible to improve the efficiency of movement, a differential aspect to be able to cover a larger space in less time. With a size very close to the dimensions of a utility car, it is positioned as an alternative that could fit in congested cities in Japan.

Even so, it is important to bear in mind that, for the moment, speed makes this possible means of transport unfeasible. Presented at the last Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo, it attracted the attention of those present at one of the most important events in Asia. It is expected that important new developments will be presented over the coming months. In the meantime, it will be necessary to wait for more technical data on a type of new mobility that could have a future if innovations related to dynamism and safety are introduced.