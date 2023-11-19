What you need to know about the Raspberry Pi 5 before you buy

If you’re thinking of buying a Raspberry Pi 5, there are a few things to consider before making your decision.

It offers better performance, an integrated power button and a second camera port, but it also removes some important components.

Introduction to the Raspberry Pi 5

The Raspberry Pi 5, the fifth generation of the low-cost single-board computer designed by the Raspberry Pi Foundation, is a little marvel that surpasses its predecessor, the Raspberry Pi 4. While retaining the series’ characteristic compact credit-card format, it introduces significant internal changes, including a new chipset for improved performance.

Improvements and New Features

Integrated power button: a long-awaited feature that greatly facilitates management of the device, allowing it to be switched on and off without having to unplug.

Removal of the audio jack: Raspberry Pi 5 no longer includes the 3.5 mm audio jack, replaced by a second port for the camera. Alternatives such as external DAC cards, however, offer solutions for quality sound.

Connectivity and extensions : The Raspberry Pi 5 offers extensive connectivity with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and several USB ports. The second camera port opens up new possibilities for projects involving computer vision or photography.

Compatibility and Support

Compatibility with Raspberry Pi 4 cases: Design changes make Raspberry Pi 4 cases incompatible with this new model. Users will have to invest in new cases adapted to the port layout changes.

Home Assistant support: Currently, the Raspberry Pi 5 does not fully support Home Assistant, but an update is under development.

Additional considerations

Post-Brexit tariff costs: For purchases, additional costs due to post-Brexit tariffs may apply, potentially increasing the total cost.

Practical applications: The Raspberry Pi 5 is ideal for a variety of projects, from machine learning to IoT, entertainment and education. The Raspberry Pi community offers considerable support, with forums, tutorials and guides available for beginners and advanced users alike.

The Raspberry Pi 5 is a great option for computer and electronics enthusiasts, offering a powerful processor, extensive connectivity and unrivalled versatility. Before you buy it, it’s essential to consider these points to maximize your experience and avoid disappointment.