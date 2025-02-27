Kia Electrifies Sedan Game with EV4: US Launch Imminent

Brace yourselves, electric vehicle enthusiasts! Kia is about to shake up the sedan market with its highly anticipated EV4, the company’s first-ever electric sedan and hatchback. With an impressive driving range and cutting-edge features, the EV4 is poised to make waves in the United States later this year.

Charging Ahead with Impressive Range

The Kia EV4 is a game-changer in the world of electric vehicles. Boasting a choice between a 58.3 kWh standard and an 81.4 kWh long-range battery option, the EV4 is set to redefine what drivers expect from an electric sedan. According to Kia’s official announcement, the long-range sedan can travel an astonishing 391.5 miles on a single charge, while the standard battery sedan offers a respectable 267-mile range. Not to be outdone, the hatchback variant boasts an impressive 366.6-mile range.

Performance and Cutting-Edge Technology

The EV4 isn’t just about impressive range; it’s also a powerhouse on the road. Powered by a 150 kW motor, the standard battery variant can accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in just 7.4 seconds, while the long-range model takes a mere 7.7 seconds. Both variations have a top speed of 106 mph, ensuring an exhilarating driving experience.

But the EV4 isn’t just about raw power; it’s also packed with cutting-edge technology. Kia’s Digital Key 2.0 system allows owners to control various functions remotely through an app compatible with 15 different devices, including the Apple Watch. Additionally, the EV4 comes equipped with Kia’s Highway Driving Assist technology, which includes features like Driver Attention Warning, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Following Assist, Intelligent Speed Limit Assist, and Remote Parking Assist Entry. Plus, the advanced Driving Package F+ can detect hazardous situations and help drivers maneuver their vehicles to safety using cameras and radars.

Availability and Global Expansion

Kia plans to manufacture the EV4 sedan in Korea, where it will initially be available starting in March. The five-door hatchback version, destined for the European market, will be produced in Slovakia in the second half of the year. While the company has yet to reveal the exact timeline for the North American market, it has assured interested buyers that the EV4 will be available in the United States later this year.

In addition to the EV4, Kia has also unveiled the Concept EV2, a compact and city-friendly electric vehicle with an expandable interior featuring folding second-row seats. The Concept EV2 is slated for release in Europe and other regions starting in 2026, further solidifying Kia’s commitment to electrification and sustainable mobility.

