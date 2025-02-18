Wooptix Secures €10 Million to Advance Phase Imaging Metrology for Semiconductors

Funding Boost for Wooptix’s Phase Imaging Technology

In a significant milestone for the semiconductor metrology industry, Wooptix, a Madrid-based innovator in wavefront phase imaging technology, has successfully raised over €10 million in a Series C funding round. The investment was led by Samsung Venture Investment Corporation and the Spanish Society for Technological Transformation (SETT), with participation from other investors.

This funding round will accelerate the development and commercialization of Wooptix’s flagship product, Phemet® – a revolutionary semiconductor metrology Fabtool that leverages the company’s proprietary phase imaging technology. The Phemet® system is designed to provide highly accurate and precise measurements of semiconductor wafers, enabling more efficient and cost-effective manufacturing processes.

The Importance of Phase Imaging in Semiconductor Metrology

As the semiconductor industry continues to push the boundaries of miniaturization and complexity, the need for advanced metrology solutions has become increasingly critical. Traditional metrology techniques often struggle to accurately measure the intricate structures and thin films found in modern semiconductor devices, leading to potential defects and inefficiencies in the manufacturing process.

Wooptix’s phase imaging technology addresses this challenge by utilizing the principles of wavefront engineering to measure the phase shifts introduced by the interaction between light and the semiconductor structures. By analyzing these phase shifts, the Phemet® system can provide highly accurate measurements of critical dimensions, film thicknesses, and other parameters, enabling improved process control and yield optimization https://www.semiengineering.com/metrology-and-inspection-challenges-loom/.

The Future of Semiconductor Manufacturing with Wooptix

The successful funding round for Wooptix highlights the growing importance of advanced metrology solutions in the semiconductor industry. As device geometries continue to shrink and new materials are introduced, traditional metrology techniques may become inadequate, necessitating the adoption of innovative technologies like phase imaging.

With the additional funding, Wooptix can accelerate the development and deployment of its Phemet® system, enabling semiconductor manufacturers to leverage the benefits of phase imaging metrology. This could lead to improvements in process control, yield optimization, and ultimately, more cost-effective and efficient semiconductor manufacturing.

Furthermore, the involvement of a major player like Samsung Venture Investment Corporation underscores the potential of Wooptix’s technology and its relevance to the semiconductor industry’s roadmap for the future.

As the demand for advanced metrology solutions continues to grow, companies like Wooptix are well-positioned to drive innovation and enable the next generation of semiconductor devices.

Original source: https://www.eu-startups.com/2025/02/wooptix-secures-e10-million-for-phase-imaging-technology-and-its-fabtool-phemet/