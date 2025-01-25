Scalpers Charging Nearly Double for Nvidia’s RTX 5090 Before Launch

As the highly anticipated launch of Nvidia’s next-generation RTX 5090 graphics card approaches, opportunistic resellers known as “scalpers” are already listing the GPU at exorbitant prices on various online marketplaces. However, Nvidia is taking measures to discourage this exploitative practice and protect consumers from inflated costs.

The Scalper Phenomenon

Scalping, the practice of purchasing limited-supply products with the sole intent of reselling them at a substantial markup, has become increasingly prevalent in the tech industry, particularly for high-demand items like graphics cards. These scalpers take advantage of supply shortages and consumer eagerness to obtain the latest hardware, creating an artificial scarcity and driving up prices on secondary markets.

According to reports from Tom’s Hardware, the RTX 5090 is already being listed on eBay and other platforms for prices ranging from $2,000 to $3,000, nearly double the expected MSRP (Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price) of around $1,500. These listings are accompanied by promises of immediate shipping upon the card’s official release, enticing impatient buyers to pay a premium for early access.

Nvidia’s Countermeasures

Aware of the scalping issue that plagued the launch of its previous RTX 30-series GPUs, Nvidia is taking proactive steps to minimize the impact of scalpers on the RTX 5090 release. According to PC Gamer, the company has increased its production capacity and implemented measures to make it more difficult for scalpers to mass-purchase the new cards.

One strategy Nvidia is employing is implementing more stringent purchase limits and verification processes for online orders. This could include requiring additional personal information or implementing CAPTCHA systems to prevent automated bots from scooping up large quantities of GPUs.

Additionally, Nvidia is reportedly working closely with retailers to ensure a more distributed supply chain, making it harder for scalpers to monopolize stock from a single source. By spreading availability across multiple vendors and locations, the company aims to increase accessibility for genuine consumers.

The Ethical Dilemma

While scalping is not illegal, it raises ethical concerns about fair access to consumer products. The practice deprives legitimate buyers, often passionate gamers and professionals, from obtaining the hardware they need at reasonable prices. It also undermines the efforts of manufacturers and retailers to provide a fair and equitable purchasing experience.

Critics argue that scalping exploits supply and demand dynamics for personal profit, without contributing any real value to the product or its distribution chain. However, proponents claim that scalping is a legitimate form of arbitrage, capitalizing on market inefficiencies and serving those willing to pay a premium for instant gratification.

As the debate continues, consumers are advised to exercise patience and avoid fueling the scalper market by purchasing at inflated prices. The RTX 5090 is expected to be widely available through authorized retailers upon its official launch, with Nvidia’s countermeasures potentially mitigating the impact of scalpers.

