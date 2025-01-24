Netflix’s Cloud Gaming Plans: Co-op, Party Games, and Narrative Titles

Expanding the Cloud Gaming Experience

Netflix’s foray into cloud gaming has taken a significant stride forward with the company’s plans to offer couch co-op and party games streamed directly to viewers’ TVs. In the Q4 2024 earnings announcement, co-CEO Greg Peters revealed that these multiplayer experiences will be a “successor to family board game night or an evolution of what the game show on TV used to be.”

While Peters did not provide a specific timeline for the release of these co-op and party games, the move signals Netflix’s continued investment in cloud gaming. The company first introduced cloud gaming as a beta service to a subset of subscribers in 2023, according to The Verge.

Narrative Games and Netflix IP Integration

In addition to multiplayer experiences, Netflix plans to continue its focus on “narrative games based on Netflix IP.” Peters acknowledged that these games, which are likely tied to popular Netflix shows and movies, have been “consistent fan favorites,” and the company has “a lot in the library to work with there.”

This emphasis on narrative-driven games aligns with Netflix’s core strength in storytelling and content creation. By leveraging its existing intellectual property, the company can create immersive gaming experiences that deepen the connection between viewers and their favorite characters or worlds.

Navigating Challenges and Changes

Despite these ambitious plans, Netflix’s gaming division has faced several challenges and personnel changes in recent months. Leanne Loombe, a former executive, announced her move to Annapurna Interactive in January 2025. Last year, the group welcomed a new boss after the previous one shifted to a role focused on generative AI in games.

Furthermore, Netflix announced that it would be removing nearly all of its interactive titles and closing its AAA studio before it ever released a game.

Despite these setbacks, Netflix’s commitment to cloud gaming and expanding its gaming offerings remains steadfast. As the company navigates these challenges, it will be intriguing to see how its vision for co-op, party, and narrative games unfolds.

