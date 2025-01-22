Google’s Face Control for Chromebooks Brings Accessibility to the Classroom

Google is pushing the boundaries of accessibility and classroom technology with its latest ChromeOS update. The tech giant has announced a new feature called “Face Control” that allows users to navigate their Chromebooks using facial gestures and head movements. This innovative technology promises to revolutionize the way students and teachers interact with their devices, particularly for those with motor impairments.

Face Control: A Game-Changer for Accessibility

Face Control is a culmination of Google’s efforts to make technology more inclusive and accessible to everyone. The feature utilizes advanced computer vision algorithms to track the user’s facial expressions and head movements, translating them into cursor movements and clicks on the screen. This technology was first unveiled in early December on Google’s blog, but it’s now rolling out to more users with compatible Chromebooks (Google recommends 8GB of RAM or more).

While Face Control is primarily aimed at those with motor impairments, its potential applications extend far beyond traditional accessibility needs. Software engineer Amanda Lin Dietz, who helped develop the technology, demonstrated its capabilities in a video shared by Google. The seamless integration of facial recognition and cursor control promises to enhance the overall user experience for all Chromebook users.

Classroom Collaboration and Educator Tools

In addition to Face Control, Google is introducing a suite of new features designed specifically for the classroom environment. The company is teasing over 20 new Chromebook and Chromebook Plus devices set to launch in 2025, including the recently announced 14-inch Lenovo Chromebook Plus 2-in-1 and the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus launched in October 2024.

Google is also introducing “Class Tools,” a set of features designed to enhance collaboration and classroom management. With Class Tools, teachers can remotely control their students’ Chromebook screens, send direct content, enable live captions or translations, and even share a student’s work with the entire class. This level of real-time control and collaboration promises to transform the classroom experience, fostering a more engaging and interactive learning environment.



Image: Google An educator’s view of Google’s Class Tools settings.

Integrating Figma’s FigJam for Creative Collaboration

In a move that further enhances the collaborative capabilities of ChromeOS, Google is integrating Figma’s FigJam into Google Classroom. This integration allows teachers to assign online whiteboards to students for brainstorming and group work, fostering a more creative and collaborative learning environment. With the combination of FigJam and the teacher’s ability to monitor students’ screens through Class Tools, it becomes easier to identify who is truly contributing to group projects.

As technology continues to evolve, Google’s latest ChromeOS update demonstrates a commitment to accessibility, collaboration, and innovation in the classroom setting. With features like Face Control, Class Tools, and the integration of FigJam, Chromebooks are poised to become essential tools for educators and students alike, enabling more inclusive and engaging learning experiences.

