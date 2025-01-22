Meta’s Ambitious Plans for AR Headsets and Smart Glasses Revealed

Meta, the tech giant formerly known as Facebook, has grand ambitions when it comes to augmented reality (AR) headsets and smart glasses. According to a recent report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the company is developing at least three new smart glasses models and has set a roadmap toward releasing its first true AR headset as soon as 2027.

Smart Glasses Roadmap

Meta already sells smart glasses in partnership with Ray-Ban, a product line internally codenamed “Supernova.” Gurman reports that this existing lineup will be introduced to new markets, and Meta’s technologies will also be applied to frames from other brands owned by its partner, Luxottica Group. This will allegedly lead to the launch of glasses codenamed “Supernova 2” based on the Sphaera glasses from Oakley, intended for cyclists and other athletes, with a camera placed in the center of the frames.

The third model, codenamed “Hypernova,” would be another step closer to a genuine AR experience. These glasses would allow wearers to run simple software apps, view notifications, and display photos taken by the device. However, this advanced feature set would come with a higher price tag, reportedly projected to cost around $1,000, according to Gurman’s sources.

Orion and Artemis: Meta’s AR Headset Ambitions

In addition to the smart glasses, Meta has also been developing an AR product dubbed Orion. While the Orion set will not receive a commercial release, Meta plans to launch a different iteration of the hardware, codenamed “Artemis,” as early as 2027. According to Gurman’s sources, the Artemis prototype glasses are not as heavy as Orion and are more advanced than the predecessor.

Wearable Ecosystem and Future Developments

Meta is also reportedly developing a wrist strap that could control its smart glasses, similar to the one used for the Orion prototype. Additionally, the company is still working on prototypes of camera-enabled earbuds that could be a rival to Apple’s AirPods. These “Camerabuds” were reported by The Information in May 2024, although their release may still be years away due to development challenges.

While Meta has not officially commented on this report, the company’s ambitions in the AR and wearable space are clear. With a roadmap towards true AR headsets and a range of smart glasses and wearables in development, Meta is positioning itself as a major player in the emerging AR market.

This article originally appeared on Engadget.