Bluesky’s New Vertical Video Feed Aims to Grab TikTok Users Amidst Uncertainty

The Rise of Vertical Videos

Vertical videos have become a dominant force in the world of social media, thanks largely to the meteoric rise of TikTok. The short-form video platform has popularized the vertical format, making it the preferred choice for millions of content creators and viewers alike. According to a study by eMarketer, vertical videos have a higher engagement rate and are more visually immersive on mobile devices, which account for a significant portion of social media consumption.

Bluesky’s Move to Attract TikTok Users

With TikTok’s future in the United States becoming increasingly uncertain due to potential regulatory actions, major social media platforms are scrambling to capture the attention of users who may be looking for alternatives. Bluesky, a decentralized social media platform, has made a strategic move by launching a custom feed for vertical videos within its mobile app.

According to a report from TechCrunch, Bluesky’s new feature aims to provide a seamless experience for users who are accustomed to consuming vertical videos on platforms like TikTok. The trending videos section within Bluesky’s app now displays a curated selection of vertical videos, tailored to each user’s interests and preferences.

The Battle for Social Media Dominance

Bluesky’s move to introduce a vertical video feed is part of a larger strategy employed by social media giants to stay competitive in the ever-evolving digital landscape. Platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and Snapchat have already embraced vertical videos, recognizing their popularity among younger audiences.

However, Bluesky’s decentralized approach sets it apart from traditional social media platforms. By leveraging blockchain technology, Bluesky aims to provide a more transparent and user-controlled environment for content creation and distribution. This unique selling point could be a key factor in attracting users who value privacy and data ownership.

As the battle for social media dominance intensifies, platforms are continuously innovating and adapting to user preferences. The introduction of Bluesky’s vertical video feed is a clear indication that the platform is actively pursuing the highly coveted TikTok user base. Whether this strategy will pay off remains to be seen, but it undoubtedly marks a significant shift in the social media landscape.

For more information, check out the original article: https://techcrunch.com/2025/01/19/bluesky-launches-a-custom-feed-for-vertical-videos/