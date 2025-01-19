Marvel Snap Game Abruptly Banned in the U.S. Due to ByteDance Connection

ByteDance’s Marvel Snap Game Falls Victim to TikTok Ban

The U.S. government’s recent ban on TikTok, owned by ByteDance, has had an unexpected ripple effect, causing the popular card game Marvel Snap to become unavailable to American players. The game, developed by Second Dinner but published by ByteDance’s subsidiary Nuverse, was suddenly removed from app stores and became inaccessible to users on Saturday, January 18th, 2025.

According to a statement from Second Dinner, the game’s developers were caught off guard by the takedown, which they claim was a surprise to them and their publisher Nuverse. Many players were equally surprised, as they were unaware of the game’s connection to ByteDance and had been actively spending money on in-game purchases.

Marvel Snap’s Sudden Disappearance Leaves Players Confused

The impact of the ban on Marvel Snap was swift and widespread. The game vanished from the App Store for iOS users and Google Play for Android users, leaving players unable to access the game or make any further purchases. PC players on Steam were initially able to see the game listed, but many reported being signed out and unable to log back in.

When attempting to launch the game, players were greeted with a message stating, “Sorry, Marvel Snap isn’t available right now. A law banning Marvel Snap has been enacted in the U.S. Unfortunately, that means you can’t use Marvel Snap for now. Rest assured, we’re working to restore our service in the U.S. Please stay tuned!”

The lack of advance notice left many players perplexed, as they had no prior knowledge of the game’s affiliation with ByteDance. Some had even made in-game purchases, expecting to continue playing without interruption.

Impact on Other ByteDance Apps and Games

Marvel Snap isn’t the only casualty of the TikTok ban. Other ByteDance-owned apps, such as Lemon8 and CapCut, were quickly removed from app stores alongside TikTok. However, the impact on ByteDance-linked apps and games has been mixed, with some remaining available temporarily.

The collaborative platform Lark, for example, was initially accessible but has since been removed. Conversely, other Nuverse-published games like Earth: Revival – Deep Underground and Ragnarok X: 3rd Anniversary were still available in the App Store at the time of writing.

As the ban continues to unfold, it remains to be seen how far-reaching the impact will be on ByteDance’s various ventures and partnerships.

For more information, refer to the original source: https://www.theverge.com/2025/1/19/24347034/marvel-snap-banned-tiktok-bytedance