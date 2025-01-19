Apple Follows US Law, Removes TikTok and Other ByteDance Apps From App Store

Apple’s Stance on ByteDance App Removal

Apple has taken an unprecedented step by publicly explaining its decision to comply with the “Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act” and remove all apps developed by ByteDance Ltd. and its subsidiaries from the App Store in the United States. In a support document, the tech giant stated:

“Apple is obligated to follow the laws in the jurisdictions where it operates. Pursuant to the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, apps developed by ByteDance Ltd. and its subsidiaries — including TikTok, CapCut, Lemon8, and others — will no longer be available for download or updates on the App Store for users in the United States starting January 19, 2025.”

This move comes after the Biden administration’s statement indicating that enforcement of the law would fall to the next administration, despite TikTok’s appeal to the Supreme Court failing to overturn the ban.

Implications for Existing Users and International Travelers

While users who already have ByteDance apps installed on their devices won’t have them forcibly removed, Apple clarified that they won’t be able to redownload or restore the apps on new devices. Additionally, in-app purchases and subscriptions will be prohibited, although existing subscriptions can be canceled.

International travelers visiting the US will also be affected, as they won’t be able to download or update ByteDance apps while within US borders, even if the apps are still available in their home countries.

The Affected Apps and Potential Legal Risks

Apple provided a list of “some” of the apps affected by the ByteDance ban, including:

TikTok

TikTok Studio

TikTok Shop Seller Center

CapCut

Lemon8

Hypic

Lark – Team Collaboration

Lark – Rooms Display

Lark Rooms Controller

Gauth: AI Study Companion

Marvel Snap

With less than a day until the Trump administration takes office, TikTok had pushed for a more definitive statement from the White House regarding the legal risks that providers like Apple and Google might face for defying the law. However, the White House dismissed TikTok’s response as a “stunt.”

As the situation unfolds, Apple and Google appear to be adhering to the law as written, while TikTok has not responded to requests for comment from The Verge.

Source: The Verge