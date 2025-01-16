Leica SL3-S: The $5,300 Hybrid Powerhouse for Stills and Video

The Ultimate Hybrid for Professional Photographers and Videographers

Leica has unveiled its latest hybrid camera, the SL3-S, a full-frame mirrorless powerhouse designed for professional photographers and videographers who demand the highest performance in both stills and video capture. Priced at a premium $5,295, the SL3-S is a testament to Leica’s commitment to innovation and quality in the world of high-end cameras.

Impressive Video Capabilities and Blazing-Fast Stills Performance

The SL3-S is optimized for speed and versatility, boasting an impressive 24-megapixel sensor that can capture video at 6K resolution with 12-bit raw footage. For stills, the camera can shoot at an impressive 30 frames per second with continuously tracking autofocus, ensuring that even the most fleeting moments are captured with precision.

One of the standout features of the SL3-S is its open-gate 6K (5952 x 3968 resolution) recording capability, which allows you to capture the full 3:2 sensor at up to 30 frames per second. For those seeking even higher frame rates, the camera can shoot 4K video at up to 60 frames per second, making it a versatile tool for filmmakers and videographers alike. Additionally, the SL3-S can record directly to an SSD via USB-C connection, ensuring efficient workflow and ample storage capacity.

On the stills front, the SL3-S boasts an impressive 779 phase-detect autofocus points, more than double the number found in its predecessor, the SL3. This enhanced autofocus system, combined with improved object detection and tracking capabilities, ensures that fast-moving subjects are captured with pinpoint accuracy. Furthermore, the SL3-S can create 48- and 96-megapixel high-res multi-shot composites without the need for a tripod, a feat made possible by its lightning-fast performance.

Design and Features Inspired by Professional Needs

While the SL3-S shares many design elements with its sibling, the SL3, it has been optimized for professional use. The compact body features dual card slots (one UHS-II SD and one CFExpress Type B), a tilting touchscreen, and a color-coded menu system for seamless navigation between photo and video modes.

One notable design choice that sets the SL3-S apart is the inclusion of Leica’s Content Credentials, which utilize Adobe’s Content Authenticity Initiative for image verification. This feature, previously introduced in the M11-P, ensures the authenticity of captured images and videos, a critical requirement for professional photographers and journalists.

While the SL3-S may not boast the highest resolution sensor for stills, its combination of speed, autofocus prowess, and hybrid capabilities make it a compelling choice for professionals who require a single camera that can excel at both stills and video capture.

If you’re a professional photographer or videographer with a budget that can accommodate the $5,300 price tag, the Leica SL3-S is undoubtedly a camera worth considering. With its impressive video capabilities, blazing-fast stills performance, and professional-grade features, the SL3-S is poised to become a favorite among those who demand the best in both worlds.

Source: https://www.theverge.com/2025/1/16/24343500/leica-sl3s-full-frame-mirrorless-hybrid-camera-price-specs