Nintendo Switch 2: Hands-On Experience Events Announced Worldwide

Nintendo Unveils Global Tour for Switch 2 Ahead of Launch

Nintendo has announced a series of global events titled the “Nintendo Switch 2 Experience,” offering players around the world the opportunity to get hands-on time with the highly anticipated next-generation console. The events will kick off in April, coinciding with the Nintendo Direct event where further details about the Switch 2 are expected to be revealed.

Nintendo Switch 2 – Premier aperçu

Dates and Locations Unveiled

The Nintendo Switch 2 Experience will span across North America, Asia, Oceania, and Europe, with events scheduled in major cities including New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, Toronto, Paris, London, Milan, Berlin, Madrid, Amsterdam, Melbourne, Tokyo, Seoul, Hong Kong, and Taipei. Specific dates have been announced for most locations, with tickets available through a free-to-enter, randomly selected drawing on Nintendo’s official website.

Some of the confirmed event dates include:

New York, April 4th–6th, 2025

Los Angeles, April 11th–13th, 2025

Paris, April 4th–6th, 2025

London, April 11th–13th, 2025

Melbourne, May 10th–11th, 2025

Tokyo (Makuhari), April 26th–27th, 2025

Hands-On Experience and Potential Game Previews

During the Nintendo Switch 2 Experience events, attendees will have the opportunity to try out the new console firsthand and potentially get a glimpse of upcoming games. One highly anticipated title that could be showcased is the next entry in the beloved Mario Kart series, which was teased alongside the Switch 2 reveal.

As the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2 draws closer, excitement among gamers and Nintendo fans continues to build. The hands-on events present a unique opportunity to experience the console’s capabilities and immerse themselves in the next generation of Nintendo gaming before its official release later this year.

For more information and updates on the Nintendo Switch 2 Experience, visit the official website. Stay tuned for further details from Nintendo, as the company is expected to unveil more information during the upcoming Nintendo Direct event.

