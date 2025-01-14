Google Messages Brings Back Customizable Contacts: Enhance Your Messaging Experience

Personalized Contacts: Putting You in Control

In a move that empowers users to tailor their messaging experience, Google has reintroduced the ability to customize contact names and photos within the Google Messages app. This update allows users to override the broadcasted profile information shared by their contacts, enabling them to assign unique names and avatars that resonate with their personal preferences.

As reported by 9to5Google, a recent change had previously overridden custom contact names and photos, replacing them with the broadcasted profiles set by the contacts themselves. However, Google has now addressed this concern, empowering users to reclaim control over how their contacts are displayed on their devices.

Enhancing Messaging Personalization

The profile-sharing feature, introduced in late 2023, aimed to enhance the messaging experience by allowing users to share their profiles, similar to Apple’s Contact Posters on iPhones. This functionality is part of Google’s ongoing efforts to promote the adoption of Rich Communication Services (RCS), a modern messaging protocol designed to replace the aging SMS and MMS standards.

As early as October 2022, reports from Android Authority indicated that Google was working on restoring the ability to set custom contact photos within the Google Messages app. This feature was highly anticipated by users who value personalization and prefer to assign unique identities to their contacts.

Customizing Contacts: Step-by-Step Guide

Google has updated its support page for profile sharing, providing a comprehensive guide on how to set local contact photos that override the ones shared by your contacts. To customize a contact’s name or appearance, follow these simple steps:

Open a chat with the desired contact in the Google Messages app. Tap on the contact’s name or picture. On the details page, tap the contact’s photo. Choose between the shared profile photo or your own custom photo for that contact.

With this update, Google Messages users can once again enjoy a personalized messaging experience, where their contacts are visually represented in a way that aligns with their individual preferences and familiarity.

Source: The Verge