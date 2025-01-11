NVIDIA’s DLSS 4 Brings Groundbreaking AI-Powered Upscaling to All RTX GPUs

The Next Generation of Deep Learning Super Sampling

At CES 2025, NVIDIA unveiled DLSS 4, the latest iteration of its revolutionary Deep Learning Super Sampling technology. DLSS 4 promises to deliver a quantum leap in real-time image upscaling, leveraging cutting-edge AI models to offer unprecedented performance and visual fidelity. In a groundbreaking move, NVIDIA announced that DLSS 4 will be available across the entire RTX GPU lineup, including the discontinued RTX 20 series from 2020.

Multi Frame Generation: A Game-Changer for Ray-Traced Gaming

The standout feature of DLSS 4 is Multi Frame Generation, a remarkable technology that will be exclusive to the new GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs. This innovative technique generates up to three additional frames for every traditionally rendered frame, potentially multiplying frame rates by up to eight times compared to traditional rendering methods. According to NVIDIA, Multi Frame Generation will enable 4K 240 FPS fully ray-traced gaming on the flagship GeForce RTX 5090 GPU, which is set to launch later this month with a price tag of $1,999 (source).

Enhanced AI Models and Improved Visual Quality

DLSS 4 represents a significant upgrade to NVIDIA’s AI models, which the company calls “the biggest upgrade since the release of DLSS 2.” DLSS Ray Reconstruction, DLSS Super Resolution, and DLAA (Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing) are now powered by the same advanced architecture underpinning AI models like ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini. This translates to improved temporal stability, reduced ghosting, and higher detail preservation for objects in motion.

A total of 75 games and apps will support DLSS 4 from day one, with titles like Alan Wake and Cyberpunk 2077 receiving updates to take advantage of Multi Frame Generation on the new RTX 50 cards. Upcoming games like Doom: The Dark Ages (source) and Dune: Awakening will also support the feature at launch, while more titles are expected to be updated with Multi Frame support in the future.

Backwards Compatibility and Feature Availability

While the GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs won’t support Multi Frame Generation, they will benefit from DLSS 4’s enhanced frame generation, ray reconstruction, super resolution, and deep learning anti-aliasing capabilities. Meanwhile, the GeForce RTX 30 and RTX 20 series GPUs will gain access to the last three features, ensuring that NVIDIA’s entire RTX GPU lineup can take advantage of the advancements in DLSS 4.

With DLSS 4, NVIDIA aims to deliver a transformative experience for gamers and content creators alike, leveraging the power of AI to push the boundaries of real-time rendering and visual fidelity. As the technology continues to evolve, it will be fascinating to see how it shapes the future of graphics processing and immersive experiences.

This article originally appeared on Engadget.